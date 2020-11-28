Where to Watch Coastal Carolina vs Texas State Football

Coastal Carolina has a chance to stay perfect and boost its postseason resume as they take on the struggling Texas State Bobcats on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina vs Texas State Preview

Coastal Carolina has taken care of business this season, reeling off eight wins in a row during an unprecedented season. The latest win for the Chanticleers was a 34-23 win against a tough Appalachian State that helped them stay atop the Sun Belt standings.

A distraction this week has been head coach Jamey Chadwell being looked at for other positions, specifically the South Carolina gig that opened up recently.

“I’ve commented on this a bunch of times and to be honest with you, I’m getting tired of commenting on it,” Chadwell said at a recent press conference. “I’m not going to comment on any more speculation because I’m getting hammered about all these different things. Our sole focus here is working to win against Texas State and clinch the Sun Belt East.”

With a win against Texas State, the Chanticleers would clinch the Sun Belt East.

“That’s the whole purpose of why you play is to give yourself the chance to win a championship,” Chadwell said. “Obviously, we wanted to go to a bowl game, and you take small steps when you’re building a program. You don’t automatically say, at least out loud, ‘Hey, we’re going to win the championship this time.’”

Texas State finally turned things around last week with a tight win against Arkansas State, 47-45. The Bobcats had lost seven in a row previously and face a tough test in Coastal Carolina.

“They’re really fun to watch,” Texas State coach Jake Spavital said. “I think the quarterback’s playing at a very high level right now. (Senior C.J.) Marable, their running back, is probably one of the better ones I’ve seen in a while and their skill is comparable to the top of our league. And with their O-line, everybody talks about how small they are but they play extremely well and for their scheme and they’re very efficient at what they do.”

Costal Carolina is a 17.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 58.5 points. The Chanticleers are 5-0-1 against the spread in their last six games. Texas State are 1-7 straight up in their last eight games.