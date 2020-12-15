How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs Wofford Basketball 2020

The Wofford Terriers basketball team will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

Coastal Carolina vs Wofford Preview

The Terriers dropped to 2-2 on Saturday, falling to the South Florida Bulls 58-56 in the Pit Boss Grills Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta, GA.

Wofford’s Tray Hollowell scored a career-high 21 points, adding 5 rebounds, a trio of assists, a block and a steal. He shot 8-of-21 from the field and 4-of-15 from 3-point range, including a long-range miss with six seconds remaining that would have given his side the lead.

Fellow Terriers senior guard Storm Murphy added 17 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and a steal, going 6-of-12 overall and 3-of-7 from deep.

Wofford trailed 25-24 at the midway break, then surrendered a 7-0 run to open the second half. The Bulls assembled a 9-0 run later in the second to erase a 45-39 deficit.

“We still have to learn how to play a lot smarter in stretches,” Wofford head coach Jay McAuley said, according to the school’s athletics website. “That starts with me, I told those guys that. We played hard enough to win, we just didn’t play smart enough in pockets.”

The Terriers shot 20-of-59 (33.9 percent) from the field and 10-of-39 (25.6 percent) from deep, and they committed 16 turnovers.

“[Sixteen] turnovers is not going to get it done versus that good group that’s a good defensive group,” McAuley said, per Wofford’s athletics site. “Down the stretch, some sloppy execution and some things that we could’ve done differently. These are all things that we’ve got to learn and we’ve got to own and move on quickly. The quicker we do that as a group, the better we’re going to be.”

The Chanticleers throttled Division III’s Greensboro Pride 103-45 on Saturday, improving to 4-0 on the year.

Coastal Carolina junior guard DeVante Jones dropped a game-high 25 points to go with 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, going 10-of-17 from the field and 5-of-10 from distance.

His squad took a 30-4 advantage nine and a half minutes into the first period.

“We got off to a great start and we didn’t take them for granted,” Coastal Carolina head coach Cliff Ellis said, according to the school’s athletics website. “DJ was shooting the ball well, but he is also rebounding well for us. I’m pleased to see him play the way he did. We have to be ready because the competition is going to pick up going forward.”

The Terriers have triumphed in three of their four all-time meetings with the Chanticleers, taking three straight following a December 2015 defeat.

The sides last met in December 2018. Murphy, then a sophomore, scored 13 points to go with 3 rebounds and as many assists in the 82-71 victory.