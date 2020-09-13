How to Watch Colts Games Without Cable

With new quarterback Philip Rivers leading the way, the Indianapolis Colts are looking to surprise some people in 2020.

In 2020, Colts games will be televised on CBS (11 games) or Fox (4 games). The full schedule can be found below.

If you’ve cut the cable cord, here’s how to watch every Colts game live online without cable in 2020, including options for in-market or out-of-market viewers:

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. CBS, Fox and NBC are available in Indianapolis and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on Hulu here (“View Channels in Your Area”)

Price: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which you can sign up for right here:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Colts game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It’s the cheapest streaming service with every channel that will have a Colts game this season: CBS and Fox.

Hulu With Live TV also offers the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

NFL Channels Included: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network in FuboTV Family; NFL Redzone in Sports Plus add-on. Fox and NBC are available in Indianapolis, but CBS is not. You can check local channel availability on FuboTV here

Price: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Colts game live on the FuboTV app. Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch a game live, FuboTV Family also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. It is the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone.

Those in Indianapolis will need to find a different way to watch the CBS games (this is the only NFL market that doesn’t have CBS available on FuboTV), but you could use Amazon Prime’s CBS All-Access channel ($5.99 per month; more on that below) for those games.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

NFL Channels Included: Fox, ESPN and NFL Network in Vidgo Core; NFL Redzone in Vidgo Plus. Fox is NOT available in Indianapolis. You can check local channel availability on Vidgo here

Price After Free Trial: $40 per month (goes up to $45 per month after 90 days) for Vidgo Core; $50 per month (up to $55 after 90 days) for Vidgo Plus

You can watch a live stream of Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 80+ other TV channels on Vidgo’s Plus package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch select Colts games live on the Vidgo app. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

Why Should You Use Vidgo?

You’d need to find a different way to watch the games on Fox (not available in Indianapolis), NBC (not included) and CBS (not included), but this is worth mentioning because at $50 per month, Vidgo Plus is the cheapest streaming service with NFL Network and NFL Redzone. You could pair it with Amazon Prime’s CBS All-Access channel ($5.99 per month; more on that below), and then you’re at a total of just $56 per month and will have every NFL channel other than Fox (select markets) and NBC.

Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.

Vidgo Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network

Total Sports Channels Available: 15

If you’re just looking to watch in-market CBS games (there are 11 of them for the Colts this season), and you can find a different way to watch the other games, the Amazon Prime CBS All-Access channel is the perfect option for that.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. It costs $5.99 per month but also comes with a free trial:

Once you're signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch every Colts CBS game on the Amazon Video app. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also costs $5.99 per month and also comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch every Colts CBS game on the CBS app. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market Colts games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, you can watch every Colts game live on the DAZN app. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

If you’re not worried about watching games live as they air, you can watch a replay of every NFL game on NFL Game Pass Domestic. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up, you can watch on-demand Colts games on the NFL app. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website.

With this service, Sunday games are typically made available by about 8 p.m. on Sunday night, while Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football games are available soon after they’re over.

Colts Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sun, Sep. 13 at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Sep. 20 Vikings 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Sep. 27 Jets 4:05 p.m. CBS Sun, Oct. 4 at Bears 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Oct. 11 at Browns 4:25 p.m. CBS Sun, Oct. 18 Bengals 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Oct. 25 BYE Sun, Nov. 1 at Lions 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Nov. 8 Ravens 1 p.m. CBS Thur, Nov. 12 at Titans 8:20 p.m. Fox/NFL Network Sun, Nov. 22 Packers 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Nov. 29 Titans 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Dec. 6 at Texans 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Dec. 13 at Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS Sun, Dec. 20 Texans TBA TBA Sun, Dec. 27 at Steelers 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Jan. 3 Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS

Colts Preview 2020

Philip Rivers, who turns 39 in December, will have the best offensive line he’s had in a long time this season, and the aging signal-caller should benefit, big time. Rivers finished the 2019 season throwing for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He’ll have to be more accurate this year, but he’ll have some help.

The Colts will feature a two-headed monster in the backfield, and opposing defenses should be scared, particularly considering they have one of the best offensive lines in football — if not the best. Returning back Marlon Mack will be the featured back, and he will be joined by exciting rookie Jonathan Taylor out of Wisconsin, who Colts head coach Frank Reich has been hyping in a big way this offseason.

“Yeah I mean, Jonathan obviously worked really hard in the offseason. Physically he’s in top-notch shape,” Reich said about the rookie. “That doesn’t surprise me with the type of character he has. And then mentally this guy’s really a smart player; he’s worked very hard to pick up everything. Coach Tom Rathman’s done a good job really catching him up to speed. Jonathan’s putting in the extra time. I really think it’s gonna help make it a dynamic backfield for us.”

While their backfield is unquestionably exciting, the biggest question mark on offense is how many receiving weapons Rivers will have. T. Y. Hilton is the unquestioned No. 1, but after that, things get murky. Indianapolis added intriguing wideout Michael Pittman, Jr. in the draft, so he’ll be one to watch, but like most of the receiving corps, he’s yet unproven. The same goes for the tight ends.

The Colts are relying on Jack Doyle and former Bears starter Trey Burton, both of whom have had their fair share of injuries in recent years. In fact, Burton has already begun the season on injured reserve, so this will definitely be something to watch as the season progresses.

On defense, the Colts went and sent a first-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for pass rusher DeForest Buckner, who had 7.5 sacks in 2019 and 12 in 2018. They also added cornerback Xavier Rhodes, which should give their secondary a boost. Together with All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, the Colts now have dangerous play-makers at all three levels of their defense.

They have some question marks on the defensive side of things, though, especially safety Malik Hooker, whose play needs to be more consistent moving forward. Hooker has given up huge, crushing plays in the past, and that can’t continue if the Colts want to be a serious contender this year.

Indianapolis finished 7-9 last year, and 10-6 the year prior — when Andrew Luck was still their quarterback. His sudden retirement during the preseason in 2019 threw their season into a bit of a tailspin, and the team never got going. That shouldn’t be the case in 2020, with Rivers working behind what is arguably the best offensive line he has ever played with.