How to Watch Cornella vs Barcelona Copa del Rey in US

Barcelona takes center stage in the Copa del Rey this week when they take on UE Cornella at the Camp Municipal de Cornella on Thursday.

Cornella vs Barcelona Preview

Barca is coming off a 3-2 loss on Sunday to Athletic Bilbao that also resulted in a red card for Lionel Messi. The superstar clashed with Athletic forward Asier Villalibre, and he was ejected after he knocked Villalibre to the ground with a blow from his right arm. As a result, Messi has been suspended for two matches, including this one.

“I can understand what Messi did,” Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said about his star player’s red card, per Yahoo News. “I don’t know how many times they fouled him, and it’s normal to react when they keep trying to foul you as a player who is looking to dribble with the ball, but I need to see it again properly.”

Koeman also explained where his team was mentally after its first loss since December 8. Barca had won or tied its previous nine matches, and the loss to Athletic shook the group a bit. “We are sad, disappointed by the result. We played the final to win and not to lose that, yes. But there is no time to get off. We’ll be playing soon, there’s a cup and a league, there’s no time for regrets. We have done positive things, we have improved,” Koeman said via Sport, adding:

“We have failed in the goals received. We have to be more forceful in defense. We must defend better in the area and not let the opponents think, they cannot control, turn and shoot easily. We can improve.”

As for Cornella, they’re coming off back-to-back draws against Gimnastic and most recently, Olot. They had a well-earned 1-0 victory against Atletico Madrid in their previous Copa del Rey game on January 6, though, and they’ll be looking to play spoiler here.

Adrián Jiménez scored the game’s lone goal in the win over Atletico, making Cornella one of the more surprising teams playing in Copa del Rey. Cornella is 2-3-3 in its last eight matches and will be the clear underdog here.

Here’s a look at the predicted lineups for both teams:

Barcelona Predicted Lineup: Neto, Junior Firpo, Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza, Miralem Pjanic, Riqui Puig, Pedri, Konrad de la Fuente, Martin Braithwaite, Francisco Trincao

Cornella Predicted Lineup: Ramon Juan Ramirez, Rulo Prieto, Adrián Jiménez, Borja Garcia Santamaria, Carlos Garcia-Die Sanchez, Albert Fernandez, David Martin, Pol Moreno, Agus Medina, Eloy Gila, Pablo Fernandez