How to Watch Cowboys Games Without Cable

With new head coach Mike McCarthy and Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott leading the way, the Dallas Cowboys will be looking to make a statement in 2020.

In 2020, Cowboys games will be televised on Fox (10 games), CBS (2 games), NBC (3 games) or ESPN (1 game). The full schedule can be found below.

If you’ve cut the cable cord, here’s how to watch every Cowboys game live online without cable in 2020, including options for in-market or out-of-market viewers:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network in FuboTV Family; NFL Redzone in Sports Plus add-on. CBS, Fox and NBC are available in Dallas and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on FuboTV here

Price: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Cowboys game live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

For the game on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch a game live, FuboTV Family also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. It is the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 500 hours of cloud DVR, certain Fox games in 4K (no one else has that), the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the 72-hour look-back feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels, features and add-ons, FuboTV is incredible value for the money. It’s our No. 1 recommendation for NFL and college football fans.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN. Fox, CBS and NBC are available in Dallas and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on Hulu here (“View Channels in Your Area”)

Price: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which you can sign up for right here:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Cowboys game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

For the game on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It’s the cheapest streaming service with every channel that will have a Cowboys game this season: Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Hulu With Live TV also offers the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: Fox, ESPN and NFL Network in Vidgo Core; NFL Redzone in Vidgo Plus. Fox is available in the Dallas market. You can check local channel availability on Vidgo here

Price After Free Trial: $40 per month (goes up to $45 per month after 90 days) for Vidgo Core; $50 per month (up to $55 after 90 days) for Vidgo Plus

You can watch a live stream of Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 80+ other TV channels on Vidgo’s Plus package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch most Cowboys games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

For the game on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Why Should You Use Vidgo?

Vidgo Plus is the cheapest streaming service with NFL Network and NFL Redzone. It doesn’t come with CBS, but you could pair it with Amazon Prime’s CBS All-Access channel ($5.99 per month; more on that below), and then you’ll have every NFL channel other than NBC.

Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.

Vidgo Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network

Total Sports Channels Available: 15

If you’re just looking to watch in-market CBS games (there are 2 of them for the Cowboys this season), and you can find a different way to watch the other games, the Amazon Prime CBS All-Access channel is the perfect option for that.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. It costs $5.99 per month but also comes with a free trial:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch every Cowboys CBS game on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also costs $5.99 per month and also comes with a free trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch every Cowboys CBS game on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market Cowboys games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch every Cowboys game live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

If you’re not worried about watching games live as they air, you can watch a replay of every NFL game on NFL Game Pass Domestic. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

NFL Game Pass Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch on-demand Cowboys games on the NFL app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website.

With this service, Sunday games are typically made available by about 8 p.m. on Sunday night, while Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football games are available soon after they’re over.

Cowboys Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sun, Sep. 13 at Rams 8:20 p.m. NBC Sun, Sep. 20 Falcons 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Sep. 27 at Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox Sun, Oct. 4 Browns 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Oct. 11 Giants 4:25 p.m. CBS Mon, Oct. 19 Cardinals 8:15 p.m. ESPN Sun, Oct. 25 at Washington 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Nov. 1 at Eagles 8:20 p.m. NBC Sun, Nov. 8 Steelers 4:25 p.m. CBS Sun, Nov. 15 BYE Sun, Nov. 22 at Vikings 4:25 p.m. Fox Thur, Nov. 26 Washington 4:30 p.m. Fox Thur, Dec. 3 at Ravens 8:20 p.m. Fox/NFL Network Sun, Dec. 13 at Bengals 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Dec. 20 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC Sun, Dec. 27 Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox Sun, Jan. 3 at Giants 1 p.m. Fox

Cowboys Preview 2020

The Cowboys have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, but they cannot seem to put it all together long enough to make a deep postseason run. Dallas finished 8-8 last year, missing the playoffs after making it to the Divisional Round the year before. The Philadelphia Eagles remain their primary competition in the NFC East, and with the Giants and Washington Football Team in the midst of rebuilding their franchises, it may be now or never for the Cowboys.

There has been no shortage of drama this offseason for Dallas, with a great deal of media attention being paid to quarterback Dak Prescott and his long term contract — which the Cowboys have yet to give him. Playing under the franchise tender in 2020, this will very much be a “prove it” year for Prescott, but he says he’s not focused on the fiscal aspect of things:

“That’s business, and there’s all kind of avenues in business of why it might not get worked out. I’m very confident that I’ll be a Cowboy, and as I’ve said before, I plan to be a Cowboy for the rest of my career. So there’s no worries when it goes into that. There’s no thoughts that I allow to distract me. This is the place to be.”

Prescott certainly thrived last season. Dallas led the league in total offense in 2019, gaining 431.5 yards a game, and Prescott had a career year in 2019, throwing for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Dallas also acquired speedy wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the draft this year, so Prescott will have another scary target along with Amari Cooper and the emerging Michael Gallup.

Ezekiel Elliott will be back, as well. The All-Everything back has netted 5,405 yards rushing and 48 total touchdowns in his four seasons, and he remains the team’s primary offensive threat.

On defense, the Cowboys gave up just under 20 points a game last year, which was 11th in the league. They did lose sack leader Robert Quinn to the Bears, but they went out and snagged former Vikings pass rusher Everson Griffen, so it will be interesting to see how well the Quinn-Griffen swap works.

With an offense as good as Dallas has, you would think giving up just over 20 points a game would be sufficient, but they seem to destroy weak teams and struggle against high-quality defenses. Last year, Dallas lost to the Patriots, Bills and Bears, all of whom had top 10 defenses. If the Cowboys want to get over the hump and finally be a contender again, they’re going to have to do more than beat up on the weaker teams in the league and start taking out the Goliaths.