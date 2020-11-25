Where to Watch Davidson vs High Point Basketball 2020

The Davidson Wildcats basketball team will host the High Point Panthers at John M. Belk Arena on Wednesday in each squad’s season opener.

High Point vs Davidson Preview

Davidson went 16-14 overall and 10-8 in Atlantic 10 play before the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended every team’s 2019-20 campaign.

Kellan Grady, who last year led the Wildcats in points per game (17.2) and ranked second in assists per game (2.5), is returning for his senior season. On Nov. 10, the guard was named to the preseason all-conference first team.

Davidson will also bring back forward Luka Brajkovic, who last year ranked third on the team in points per game (10.9), second in rebounds per game (5) and first in blocks per game (0.9).

Head coach Bob McKillop, who’s entering his 32nd season helming the Wildcats, revealed Brajkovic spent the offseason improving his stamina back home in Austria.

“His dad (Sladjan) and brother (Filip) pushed Luka to another level,” McKillop said, according to The Charlotte Observer. “They ran and ran and ran with him — on the streets, in the gym.

“I believe it has really changed him, mentally. Since he came back to school, he seems much more confident in his ability to stay fresh and focused in practice. I think you’ll see a change in him this year as a result of that.”

The Wildcats haven’t claimed a conference regular season title since 2015.

“I don’t see why we can’t win the conference,” Davidson senior big man Bates Jones told The Davidsonian.

The Panthers boast their own preseason all-conference selection in John-Michael Wright, named to the Big South’s second team on Nov. 10.

“I was pretty excited when I saw my name on the all-conference team,” the guard said, according to The Fayetteville Observer. “It’s really an honor to be recognized by the Big South.”

Wright was a conference all-freshman selection last season. His 14.2 points, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game led the Panthers as they went 9-23 overall and 6-12 Big South action in head coach Tubby Smith’s second season.

The Panthers last won the Big South in 2016.

“One of the biggest changes a player makes is between his freshman and sophomore year. … It’s all about attitude, effort, energy,” Smith said, per The Fayetteville Observer. “John-Michael’s always brought that from day one.

“He was one of our leaders as a freshman. He’s gifted and talented athletically, and he’s talented as a leader.”

The coach added: “The players look up to him and they respect not just his ability to play a basketball game or his knowledge of the game, but his willingness to set an example every day in practice.

“I expect him to pick up where he left off last year and be even better. We’re going to need him to lead us in a lot of ways, not just statistically but also from a leadership standpoint.”