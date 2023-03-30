How to Watch Dodgers Games Without Cable 2023

Despite a fairly quiet offseason by their lofty standards, the Los Angeles Dodgers enter the 2023 season once again as World Series contenders.

Most Dodgers games this season will be locally televised on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on SportsNet LA), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Dodgers market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Dodgers game on DirecTV Stream, which is the only live-TV streaming service that includes SportsNet LA, and it also comes with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of DirecTV Stream, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Dodgers games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Dodgers Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while SportsNet LA and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Dodgers games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Dodgers Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Dodgers games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Dodgers games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Prime Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Dodgers games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Dodgers games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.

Compatible devices for the MLB TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Dodgers games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Dodgers Season Preview 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers put together a 106-win season in 2021 and a 111-win season in 2022 but they still could not get back to the World Series. They were upset in the NLDS in 2022 by the division rivals 89-win team San Diego Padres, a loss that manager Dave Roberts called “hugely disappointing.”

The 111 wins was the most ever for the Dodgers and the second-most ever by a National League team behind the 1906 Chicago Cubs, who won 116 games, but at the time of the NLDS shocker, Roberts said it was hard in the moment to appreciate their season because of how it ended.

“Hugely disappointing how it ended,” Roberts said in a postgame interview via USA Today. “I think that right now it just stings a lot more in the moment. I don’t know how long it’s going to take to sort of look back and appreciate what we did do … Shock factor, very high. Disappointment, very high. It’s crushing. Nothing I can say is going to make it feel any better.”

Pitcher Clayton Kershaw added, “I don’t think anybody’s going to really care, you know? It’s just another good regular season.”

“When you don’t win the World Series, it doesn’t matter if you won 80 games or 120 games. It’s just a disappointment,” said first baseman Freddie Freeman.

But they’re looking ahead to 2023 now. At spring training, Roberts was asked about the new season and he said that it’s about mental toughness.

“I think that with guys like [pitcher Tony Gonsolin] and younger players that don’t have that experience, I think it’s a mental thing … it’s just like extending that finish line and I think there’s something in there with [Gonsolin] where he didn’t get to finish what he started last year, so I’m certain that’s going to drive him this year,” said Roberts.

He also commented on the new rules being implemented in 2023 that include a 30-second clock between pitches and limiting defensive shifts. Roberts thinks it could give pitchers an advantage, though he doesn’t exactly specify why.

“[I’m concerned about] pitchers gaming the system and really trying to use it as too much of a competitive advantage … when you do give the pitcher too much of an upper hand, it makes that pitch that much harder to hit,” said Roberts.