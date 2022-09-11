How to Watch Eagles Games Live Online Without Cable

Jalen Hurts begins Year 2 as starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, and with the addition of AJ Brown, expectations are sky high in Philly.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Eagles market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Eagles games streaming live online in 2022:

If You Live in the Eagles Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Eagles games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Eagles games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Eagles games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Eagles games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Eagles games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Live out of the Eagles Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Eagles games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Eagles games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Eagles games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Eagles games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Season Preview

Jalen Hurts arguably produced a breakout year as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, and he looks to do more this year.

Hurts led the Eagles to playoffs, a year removed from a tumultuous 2020 season where the team missed the playoffs, fired head coach Doug Pederson and traded away the previous starting quarterback Carson Wentz. A second-round draft pick, Hurts joined the Eagles 2020 as a back up but showed promise when he played.

Now, the Eagles have a made an investment in him to lead the team and added more talent around him, especially with wide receiver A.J. Brown. The Eagles have a relatively soft schedule early on, which could allow the team to get out the gate fast.

However, the Eagles face a challenging NFC East Division with the Dallas Cowboys as the favorites, and possibly improved teams in the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.

Offensive Outlook

The Eagles have plenty of talent for Hurts to utilize, starting with Brown and fellow wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Philadelphia also has one of the better tight ends in the game with Dallas Goedert.

Offensive line play could be solid, especially with veteran center Jason Kelce, one of several players still left from the 2017 Super Bowl-winning team.

That Super Bowl winner notably featured Pederson as head coach and Wentz as the quarterback, and an MVP candidate, before an ACL tear and Nick Foles taking over. Less the three years later, Pederson and Wentz got shown the door, which could serve as reminder for Hurts and company that patience is thin in Philadelphia.

Defensive Outlook

The Eagles have potential on the defensive side of the ball after ups and downs in 2021.

Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, and Fletcher Cox return to the defensive line. If Cox can look more like he did during the Eagles’ Super Bowl window, that gives the team a force in the pass rush. Sweat, Hargrave, and Graham have all been solid in recent years.

Adding linebacker Kyzir White could bolster the defense and compliment fellow linebackers T.J. Edwards, Haason Reddick, and James Bradberry. James Bradberry joining the Eagles secondary could also improve things. He joins forces with Marcus Epps, Darius Slay, and C.J. Garnder-Johnson in the defensive back field.

Speical Teams Outlook

The Eagles have a solid kicker in Jake Elliott and will have Arryn Siposs punt this season. Quez Watkins will return kicks and punts.