Where Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan Football 2020

Two squads from Michigan going opposite ways meet up on Saturday as Eastern Michigan takes on Western Michigan on Saturday at Waldo Stadium.

Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan Preview

Western Michigan has a chance to move to 5-0 as they face off against winless Eastern Michigan on Saturday. The Broncos are undefeated thanks to four wins, the last three coming by one-score. The lastest was a 30-27 comeback against Northern Illinois, in which the Broncos scored a pair of touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.

“It was an ugly win, but it was a win, and we’re proud of that, but it was ugly,” WMU head coach Tim Lester said after the game. “We need to continue to get better, and I know everybody in there can’t wait to get back to work on Monday, but I’m proud of the way they didn’t quit.

“Things didn’t look good and most of the time, and they just kept playing, and they played 60 minutes, and that’s what we preach all the time, no matter how good looks.”

Western Michigan is out for a bit of revenge as they look to stay undefeated, facing off against a pair of squads that beat them last season to close out the season. The first is Eastern Michigan, which is off to a 0-4 start.

“It’s huge, obviously we’re in a good position, but the next two teams we play beat us last year – Northern (Illinois) beat us and Eastern (Michigan) beat us – so in the MAC West we have to be ready but it definitely put us in a great position moving forward when it comes to tiebreakers and all the different things that can happen,” Lester said.

“We’re only halfway there. We have to get healthy. We have to continue to play better for 60 minutes. We’ve been hot and cold, but we never give up. We stumble, but we don’t fall. We’re looking forward to getting guys back.”

While Western Michigan has been winning close, Eastern Michigan has been losing tight games. Every game but one has been decided by one score, including a 31-23 loss to Central Michigan last weekend.

Western Michigan is. a 13.5-point favorite for the game. The total is set at 66. The total has gone over in seven of Eastern Michigan’s last 10 games. Western Michigan are 6-1 straight in their last seven games when playing at home against Eastern Michigan.