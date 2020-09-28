How to Watch Emergency Call ABC Show Online Without Cable

There’s a new reality/crime show debuting this week called Emergency Call, which dramatizes real 911 calls and how the responders handled them. It premieres Monday, September 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

‘Emergency Call’ Preview

Sneak Peek: Anything Can Happen – Emergency CallWith 240 million calls per year, these call takers never know what situation they'll come across. Emergency Call, a new reality series, premieres Monday, September 28 on ABC. Subscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2020-09-25T17:28:57Z

Hosted by Luke Wilson, Emergency Call “follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police, or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme, suspenseful, and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers,” according to the ABC press release.

“Since I was a kid, I have always been interested in people who help. People who save people,” said Wilson. “When you’re younger, you might be drawn toward superheroes or fictional characters, but as you get older you come to realize that people who help, real-life heroes, are just regular people who do extraordinary things. 911 call takers don’t just save people; they calm and console people until they are safe. They are the first link in the chain of first responders. For that, I feel very lucky to be a part of this project.”

“An estimated 240 million calls are made every year to 911 call centers across the country,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “While we often hear about some of these stories on the news, we rarely hear about the heroes that are the first point of contact and, at times, essential to saving a life. Emergency Call shines a light on these mysterious and brave voices who are driven by their desire to help; and Luke Wilson is the consummate host, navigating us through these extraordinary situations which will have you on the edge of your seat.”

ABC's Emergency Call – A New Series Premiere Monday, September 28Hosted by actor Luke Wilson, “Emergency Call” is a daring new series documenting the first few crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America’s heroic 911 call takers. The series is set to premiere on Monday, September 28. Subscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2020-09-23T17:53:49Z

The premiere episode is called “Take a Deep Breath” and features “some of the most riveting, terrifying, and absurd 911 calls from across the country,” including Austin, Texas, New Orleans, Lousiana, and Wasilla, Alaska. The real-life emergencies include “the frightening pleas of a woman whose car was stolen with her child in the backseat; a terrified 9-year-old who performs CPR on her grandfather; teenage hikers fending off a potential bear attack; and a man lost in the woods for hours with barely any battery life left on his phone.”

Next week, the second episode is called “Conductors of Chaos” and it premieres Monday, October 5. The description teases, “Relive the startling 911 call from a woman choking on… a spatula?!” and “a teenager who was attacked at a bonfire party in the wilderness, a frantic father whose 2-year-old daughter goes missing, and two women stranded on the highway after their car was involved in back-to-back hit-and-runs! These are just a few of the incidents that 911 call takers from Ogden, Utah; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Wasilla, Alaska.”

And in episode three, called “Close to Home” and airing October 12, 911 call takers in New Orleans, Wasilla, Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Austin, Texas “help a badly injured teenage girl whose description matches that of a fellow dispatcher’s daughter, a woman hiding from her drunk and enraged husband, a veteran who is threatening self-harm and a man who fell two-stories down onto a boat dock.”

Emergency Call airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

