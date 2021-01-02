How to Watch ETSU vs UNC Greensboro Basketball

The UNC Greensboro Spartans basketball team will open their Southern Conference schedule on Saturday when they host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Greensboro Coliseum.

ETSU vs UNC Greensboro Preview

The Spartans improved to 5-3 their last time out, pounding the North Carolina A&T Aggies 86-65 in their crosstown rivals’ gym on Dec. 22.

UNCG’s Hayden Koval collected 6 blocks — more than the Aggies posted as a team (5) — as the Spartans held their opponents to 32.3 percent shooting. The center added 11 points and 6 rebounds.

“Everybody played with a chip on their shoulder tonight and you could tell it was a good competitive game,” Koval said, according to the school’s athletics website. “It was fun for me. I haven’t been playing well the last two games and I feel like I played a little better today.”

The Spartans racked up 22 assists on 34 makes, committing just 11 turnovers. UNCG guard Keyshaun Langley dished a team-high 9 dimes, and his brother Kobe Langley was one of a trio of Spartans with 3 assists apiece, along with fellow guard Isaiah Miller and forward Angelo Allegri.

“That’s impressive,” Koval said of the Spartans’ passing performance, per the school’s athletics site. “Isaiah, Kobe, Key and our wings, they really know how to see the court really well and they can give us the ball inside the post. When they are doubled, they make the right pass to a shooter or drop it off to a big. That will help us a lot in conference play.”

UNCG forward Mohammed Abdulsalam scored 15 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, both team highs, in just 17 minutes.

Keyshaun Langley added 13 points and a pair of steals.

“I think its good and we’re just trying to hit guys in the right spots,” he said, per the school’s athletics site. “We’ve been practicing that, putting it on target and guys making shots.”

The Buccaneers opened their SoCon slate on Wednesday, edging the Western Carolina Catamounts 86-78 to move to 5-4 overall. They fell down by 12 early and trailed 38-33 at the midway break.

ETSU forward Ty Brewer scored 24 points off the bench to lead his squad, shooting 9-of-11 and adding a pair of steals and a block.

Guard Ledarrius Brewer, Ty’s brother, added 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 7 steals — more than the Catamounts managed as a team (6). He scored 10 of the Buccaneers’ first 11 points.

“We finally got it going in the second half,” ETSU head coach Jason Shay told Buccaneer Sports Network. “We got the ball into the paint to Silas and he made some good decisions, he scored it. The Brewer brothers, [Ledarrius] got us going and kept us in the game early, and then Ty got hot.”