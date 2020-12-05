Where to Watch FAU vs Georgia Southern Football 2020

The Georgia Southern Eagles will host the Florida Atlantic Owls at Allen E. Paulson Stadium on Saturday.

Florida Atlantic vs Georgia Southern Preview

The Owls have ripped off four consecutive victories to improve to 5-1 on the year. Most recently, they stepped out of Conference USA play for the first time this season to blast the UMass Minutemen 24-2 on Nov. 20.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Javion Posey, making his second career start, rushed 19 times for 90 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown scamper late in the third quarter. He also completed 13 of 27 passes for 203 yards. Fellow quarterback Nick Tronti, FAU’s starter across their first four contests, went 2-of-2 for 25 yards and a score against the Minutemen.

Posey played wide receiver in 2019, securing a single catch for a 23-yard touchdown. The COVID-19 pandemic limited his reps under center ahead of the 2020 campaign.

“We have to teach him how to be a quarterback and the things it takes to be a quarterback,” FAU head coach Willie Taggart said, according to the Sun-Sentinel. “As the quarterback, you have to be in control of the offense. You can’t let anyone else sell your offense short. You expect everybody to do their job and hold them accountable to it. When you make a mistake, you let them know. It’s tough because it’s in season. He can’t do it all at once but take one thing to focus on and getting better at.”

The Owls were set to visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders a week ago, but the tilt was canceled a day earlier due to MTSU issues with COVID-19. It was the seventh postponement or cancellation for FAU this season.

“We had a good week of practice and we were fired up,” Taggart said, according to The Palm Beach Post. “Went through all the preparation, get on the bus, and find out you won’t be traveling or playing the game.”

The Eagles have played in five consecutive one-score games, winning the first three of those at home before dropping two straight on the road to the Army Black Knights and, most recently, the Georgia State Panthers. They’re now 6-4 overall and 4-3 in Sun Belt action.

Against the Panthers, Georgia Southern running back Logan Wright carried eight times for 143 yards and a pair of scores. He broke free for a 63-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.

In the week leading up to the Georgia State defeat, the Eagles suspended four players who’d been arrested on drug-related charges.

“It’s been a very adverse week, very tumultuous week,” Eagles head coach Chad Lunsford said in his postgame media availability, a video of which was posted to the school’s athletics website. “Came off a very physical Army game, had some off-the-field issues that really hurt our football team. They really rallied together as brothers, as Georgia Southern Eagles do, really got themselves prepared to go win this game. Unfortunately now that’s two weeks in a row we have not closed out a football game.”