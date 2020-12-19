Where to Watch Furman vs Winthrop Basketball 2020

The Winthrop Eagles will host the Furman Paladins at Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, SC, on Saturday.

Furman vs Winthrop Preview

The Paladins blew a big lead against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, losing 83-80 to fall to 5-2 on the year. They led by as many as 16 points in the first half and carried a 47-32 advantage with two minutes remaining in the period before Alabama closed it with a 5-0 run.

“They chipped it from 15 to 10 in those last two minutes and had themselves a little bit of momentum into the second half,” Furman head coach Bob Richey told All DIN podcast host Dan Scott in an episode that dropped on Thursday. “But that first 16 minutes of basketball, that’s probably the best we’ve played on a high-major court in terms of for that duration. Unfortunately we just weren’t able to sustain it.

“But I love this team, I love this group. I think that our young guys are coming along. I think our old guys, it’s pretty clear the main area that we’ve got to improve in. But we’re doing some good things. I think we’re getting better, and I think we’ve still got improvements to make, which is exciting, that we’re not a finished problem at this point.”

Junior guard Mike Bothwell led the Paladins with 23 points. Senior forward Clay Mounce scored 21 of his own but logged just 16 minutes before fouling out. He picked up his third foul just before the Crimson Tide’s mini run to close the first half.

“It almost was like when Clay got his third foul, our psyche was a little bit off those last two minutes,” Richey said on All DIN.

The Eagles last played on Sunday, when they blew out the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on the road for the second day in a row to improve to 4-0 on the year and 2-0 in Big South play.

Junior guard Adonis Arms came off the bench to notch a team-high 17 points for Winthrop in the 107-77 victory. Chandler Vaudrin, a senior guard, amassed 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists for his sixth career triple-double.

“With our group, it’s all about TEAM,” Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey tweeted a day later. “25 Strong. A special group of young men that are just trying to be great tomorrow at practice. Dudes are locked in on this moment only. With that said, Chan is playing as well as any [point] guard in America. Period. But he’s got dogs around him.”