Where to Watch Georgia State vs Mercer Basketball 2020

The Mercer Bears (2-0) will host the Georgia State Panthers (2-0) Monday night at Hawkins Arena in Macon.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won't be on regular TV anywhere

Georgia State vs Mercer Preview

The Panthers are coming off a 105-60 trouncing of Toccoa Falls on Friday. Georgia State had five players hit double figures in the victory, with Justin Roberts leading the way with 23 points. Roberts was white hot, hitting five of six from downtown while shooting 90 percent from the floor.

Eliel Nsoseme was another significant contributor for the Panthers, adding 18 points and nine rebounds. Nsoseme was also a primary reason Georgia State eked out a win against Georgia Tech in the opener, a triple-overtime thriller that saw the redshirt transfer from Cincinnati score 22 points and snag seven offensive boards.

“He’s just one of the best kids you ever want to be around. He’s really a special person, and he’s obviously a heck of a player,” head coach Rob Lanier said. “He is a grown man in every sense of the word, in terms of his maturity, his level of responsibility, his work ethic and his humility and respect for people…He is just a phenomenal ambassador for Georgia State Panther basketball and for the University as a whole.”

Georgia State saw its first game go down to the wire, and it dominated the opposition in its second game, so it will be interesting to see how the Panthers play against a Mercer group fresh from their second straight victory of the season.

The Bears are coming off an 83-73 win over Georgia Tech. Junior forward Felipe Haase and Neftali Alvarez scored 17 points each, with Haase hitting a career-high five 3-pointers. Senior guard Ross Cummings also chipped in 16 points in the win.

“They did an outstanding job, especially on the defensive end. Our guys did a great job of carrying out their assignments and the game plan,” Mercer head coach Greg Gary said after the win. “You have to give credit to our guys. They fought really hard and did a great job on the offensive end of moving and sharing the ball. When we do that, we have so many options, we’re really balanced.”

Mercer is on a roll to start the year, also notching a 79-48 win over Division II squad North Georgia on Wednesday. The Bears had four players scoring in double figures in the win, and they have proven to be a scrappy unit early in the season.

“What we did was try to figure out what guys would do well,” Gary said about his group. “We have a deep team and if some guys are working well, I’m going to keep rolling with them.”