How to Watch Giants vs Browns Without Cable (2021)

After some heated joint practices, the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are set to face off in a preseason tilt on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV (depending on where you live), and it will be on NFL Network for all out-of-market viewers. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Giants vs Browns online:

Giants vs Browns Preseason Preview

It might be the preseason, but there will be plenty of motivation for both sides as the Giants visit the Browns on Sunday. The teams had a pair of heated joint practices this week, with the final one ending in a fight between Browns CB Troy Hill and Giants WR Sterling Shepard.

“Friendly competition,’’ Shepard said after the incident. “That’s what we came out here for. It’s competition, It’s gonna get into a talking match, it’s gonna get physical out there, this is football. This is what we do. They understand that on their side, we understand that over here.”

While the practices ended on somewhat of a sour note, it was constructive for both teams. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had to diffuse a few situations but was happy with how it turned out.

“Just wanted to make sure we finished it strong and finished it smart,’’ Stefanski said. “Joe did the same thing with his team. The guys get it. It was hotter today. Obviously, down in the red zone, there is condensed space so the intensity was raised. That is OK. It is football. It is a physical game and it is an emotional game, But I was pleased with how the guys kept that in check.”

Don’t expect to see many of the starters for the Browns for the game. Cleveland has been very careful with its key players and sat the majority of its starters for the opening game of the preseason against Jacksonville. That appears to be the same strategy for this contest.

“Our job is to be ready physically and mentally and just ready to roll aa soon as season comes around,” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “You are supposed to be ready when you come back to camp physically, and work through and iron out all the little details. Right now, we are on pace to do that.”

Giants head coach Joe Judge is still making up his mind about the starters and how much they’ll play.

“I haven’t decided, yet,” Judge said on Friday. “We’re going to see how we come out today and I’m going to talk with Kevin [Stefanski] in terms of his plans. We’ve talked earlier in the week about what they’re intending to do and we’re going to see how that’s going to measure up and we’ll evaluate our team.

“I just want to make sure we keep our overall players’ loads in consideration going into it because it’ll also be a quick turnaround going from Cleveland, getting back home, training up to Boston and going against New England for a couple of days before playing the preseason game, through which we’re going to truly treat as more of that regular season dress rehearsal,” Judge added.

The Browns are a 4.5-point favorite for the preseason matchup.