How to Watch Gonzaga vs Baylor Basketball Without Cable

The top two teams in college basketball face off when the Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) take on the No. 2 Baylor Bears (3-0) Saturday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Baylor online:

Gonzaga vs Baylor Preview

The Zags are coming off a close game against the then-ranked No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers. Gonzaga got off to a slow start, falling behind 39-34 at the half, but it managed to get it together in the second half. Guard Joël Ayayi was one of four Gonzaga players scoring in double figures, leading the way with 21 points and seven boards. Corey Kispert, the team’s leading scorer, added 19 points, while forward Drew Timme chipped in 17.

Drama heightened for the Bulldogs when freshman Jalen Suggs left the game after injuring his ankle in the first half. The Zags looked sluggish in his absence, and when he returned in the second half, it made a noticeable difference.

“I didn’t want him to play, but he was pretty convincing,” Zags head coach Mark Few said after the win. “He just tweaked his ankle a little bit. Once the trainers told me that’s what it was, he’s a pretty ferocious competitor. So he convinced me that he could be a factor. He was limping around on the first up-and-down. I told him if he keeps limping, I was gonna pull him out. And he quit limping, so I left him in there. He made some really nice winning plays for us.”

The Mountaineers were the second top 15 team Gonzaga has faced and beaten so far this season. They’ll now face their toughest test against a Baylor group that is coming off an impressive win over a tough No. 5 Illinois team.

The Bears had four players hit double figures in the victory, with guard Adam Flagler leading the team with 18 points. Jared Butler (12 points), MaCio Teague (11 points) and Davion Mitchell (15 points) all played well, with Mitchell hitting four of five from downtown. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua also added nine points and nine boards off the bench.

“That’s one blessing we have is depth on the team,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said. “When you have depth, you have multiple guys who can step up. That’s when you know you have a good team because everyone’s not always going to have their A games.”

The Bears enter this game averaging 93.3 points on offense while allowing 67.6 on the other side of the ball. The Bulldogs are scoring 93.0 points a game, and they’re giving up 79.6 against the likes of Kansas and WVU, so this one will likely come down to defense.

Per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Saturday’s game between these two teams “will be the 43rd meeting in history between the top two teams in the AP Top 25; the poll dates back to 1948. No. 1-ranked teams hold a 22-20 advantage. There have been blowouts, but these games historically tend to be close.”