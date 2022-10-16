How to Watch Charlotte Hornets Games Without Cable

After some offseason turmoil, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping their dynamic backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier can help them take another step forward in Steve Clifford’s first season as head coach.

If you live in the Hornets market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports Southeast.

If you live out of the Hornets market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Hornets games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Hornets Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while Bally Sports Southeast (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Hornets games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Hornets Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Hornets games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Hornets games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Hornets games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Hornets Season Preview 2022-23

The Hornets have several questions facing their team as they enter this season. The roster took a hit as Miles Bridges got into legal trouble during the offseason with his domestic violence case.

Bridges hit free agency and are currently not on a roster. He was slated to get a big contract after posting career-best numbers of 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

The question for the Hornets now is how they’ll make up for that lack of production. The obvious hope for the team is a healthy season from Gordon Hayward, which seems unlikely at this point.

Hayward played in just 49 games last season and has already been a little banged up during the preseason. Charlotte will also need improved production out of young players like James Bouknight and Kai Jones.

The young big man Jones will be an interesting player to watch in particular as the Hornets struggled at center last season. The team also drafted Mark Williams from Duke in the first round and could use some production out of him after losing Montrezl Harrell in free agency.

The good news for the Hornets is that most of the team is back despite losing Bridges and Harrell. LaMelo Ball has continued to improve early in his career and will once again be expected to drive the offense for Charlotte this season.

On the wings, the Hornets also have Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Hayward back. On the inside, the team returns P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee.

Last season the Hornets finished with a 43-39 record and failed to make the postseason as they were bounced in the play-in round. With the departure of Bridges, the team will need to collectively pick up the slack in order to make up for that lack of production.

While young players like Bouknight, Jones, and Williams could certainly bring some help, it’s unlikely that alone will be able to make up for the loss of Bridges. With some of the veterans on the roster, the Hornets could be a team to watch in terms of trades to try to bring in more young talent to pair with Ball.

Another change the team made was bringing back former head coach Steve Clifford. The Hornets struggled on defense last season and Clifford is known as a defensive-minded coach so that should improve.