Where to Watch Houston Baptist vs TCU Basketball 2020

The TCU Horned Frogs and the Houston Baptist Huskies will clash in the first game of their respective seasons Wednesday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch Houston Baptist vs TCU on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is a streaming service that has hundreds of exclusive live college basketball games (select Big 12, A-10, AAC, A-Sun, Southern and CAA games, among other conferences), as well as college football, UFC, international soccer, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Houston Baptist vs TCU live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Houston Baptist vs TCU Preview

The Horned Frogs finished 16-16 last season, and 7-11 in the Big 12 Conference. They’ll have two returning juniors leading the way, center Kevin Samuel and guard RJ Nembhard. Samuel averaged close to a triple-double last year, netting 10 points and 8.4 rebounds a game. He also blocked a whopping 85 shots, and the 6-foot-11, 255 pound athletic big man should be quite the asset on both offense and defense for Texas Christian this season.

“He’s improved each year gradually and that’s a lot coming from where he came from when he got here,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said about Samuel. “We hope his conditioning is a little better, talked to him about his body and trying to become an elite-level athlete, an elite-level physicality, and that’s where I think he’s going.”

The Horned Frogs scored 65.4 points per contest last season, while allowing 65.0. TCU averaged 14 turnovers a game, and they shot 42 percent from the floor and 35 percent from beyond the arc. TCU lost last year’s top scorer, forward Desmond Bane, and the Horned Frogs will have to fill his big shows by committee. TCU has returning big men Jaedon LeDee and Diante Smith, and they’ll also have a new addition in transfer Chuck O’Bannon, Jr.

HBU finished its 2019 campaign 4-25 overall and 4-16 in the Southland Conference. The Huskies averaged 80.1 points a game, but they also gave up an NCAA-high 93.9 points on defense.

“As bad as everything ended last year, there is a hunger to get better, individually and as a team,” head coach Ron Cottrell said. “I feel better about our focus, our intensity, the way guys are going about playing defense. We had to improve in that area, and we still have a team that can really score the ball.”

The Huskies saw their top scorer from last season, Ian DuBose, transfer to Wake Forest, so they’ll also have some big shoes to fill. DuBose led the Huskies in scoring (19.0 points per game), and rebounds (7.3 per game) last season, and the team is going to miss his production in the paint. Houston Baptist will be adding junior college transfers Pedro Castro and Darius Lee, both of whom are listed as guard/forwards on the team’s official website, so it will be interested to see how — and how often — each are employed against the Horned Frogs.