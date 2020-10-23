How to With John Wilson Live Stream: Watch Online Free

How to With John Wilson is a comedy docuseries from filmmaker and self-described “anxious New Yorker” John Wilson. The six-episode piece premieres Friday, October 23 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have HBO and you’ve used your HBO Max free trial, here are some other ways you can watch How to With John Wilson streaming online for free:

How to With John Wilson Preview

According to HBO’s press release, in this docuseries, Wilson “covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics. The awkward contradictions of modern life are eased by Wilson’s candid, unpolished commentary, with season one’s episodes offering up his distinct take on a range of deceivingly simple topics. Building upon Wilson’s previously released ‘how to’ short films, the episodes take wildly unexpected turns, but are grounded in John’s refreshing honesty.”

The film stems partly from the year Wilson spent working for a private investigator, which inspired his “documentary memoir” filming style. As he got more into filmmaking, he “found his groove” by making “hilarious ‘how-to’ videos that he released for free on the internet.” This show builds on those videos.

Episode 1 is titled “How to Make Small Talk” and it features Wilson reflecting “on the delicate balancing act of making – and safely redirecting – casual conversation, highlighting the rewards and risks of small talk.”

Episode 2, airing October 30 and titled “How to Put up Scaffolding,” sees Wilson offering “a unique history of New York’s hideous yet sprawling network of overhead ‘protection,’ otherwise known as scaffolding – and contemplat[ing] what it might take to reduce its nearly 300-mile eyesore presently overtaking the city.”

Episode 3, airing on November 6 and titled “How to Improve Your Memory” features Wilson tapping into his “Memory Place” for an “unforgettable exploration into our ability – or inability – to remember things.”

Episode 4 is “How to Cover Your Furniture,” episode 5 is “How to Split the Check,” and episode 6 is “How to Cook the Perfect Risotto.” The show runs through the end of November.

How to With John Wilson airs Fridays at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

