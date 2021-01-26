How to Watch Milan Derby (Coppa Italia 2021) in USA

AC Milan and Inter Milan will play the 227th official Milan Derby on Tuesday when the Rossoneri host the Nerazzurri at San Siro in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Preview

These squads enter the derby residing in the top spots on the Serie A table halfway through the campaign.

The gap between them closed on Saturday. AC Milan suffered a 3-0 home defeat against Atalanta to remain at 43 points through 19 matches and Inter played Udinese to a scoreless draw on the road, cutting the deficit to 2 points.

The Rossoneri’s defeat was just their third across all competitions this season.

“I didn’t sleep because I re-watched the game and because I believe in my job communicating with the team the morning after is very important,” Milan manager Stefano Pioli told reporters on Monday, according to Football Italia. “I usually don’t sleep much after games, whether we win or not because I think being able to say the right things to the team is what matters.

“We don’t have much time and play a lot, so communication needs to be immediate. I made my considerations and shared them with the team the morning after.”

Both sides narrowly advanced to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals: Milan needed penalties to oust Torino after 0-0 draw, and the Nerazzurri bested Fiorentina 2-1 courtesy of a Romelu Lukaku header in the 119th minute.

Milan and Inter both reached the semi-finals last season before succumbing to Juventus and Napoli, respectively.

“From a psychological point of view, a place in the next round is at stake,” Inter manager Antonio Conte said Monday, according to the club’s official website, “and I think that this is the most important thing in a competition like the Coppa Italia, which we have the utmost respect for. We’ll need to produce a great team performance.”

These sides last played on Oct. 17, when Zlatan Ibrahimović struck twice in the first 20 minutes to lead the Rossoneri to a 2-1 victory in league play. Milan hadn’t bested Inter since December 2017, when they advanced to the Coppa Italia semi-finals on an extra-time goal that broke a scoreless tie.

In 226 all-time official matches, Inter have 82 wins to Milan’s 77.

“Earlier on in the season, we found ourselves 2-0 down before we scored,” Conte said Monday, per the club’s site. “After that, we had several chances to draw level. Not just tomorrow but in general too, I think that we need to be much more clinical and determined, especially when it comes to our final ball and shooting at goal. This is what will be important: being determined and decisive when we get into goalscoring situations.”