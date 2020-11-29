Where to Watch Iowa State vs Arkansas Pine Bluff Basketball

Arkansas Pine Bluff has lost their first two games of the season, but will look to turn things around as they face Iowa State on Sunday.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff vs Iowa State Preview

The season has not started as planned for Arkansas Pine-Bluff, which has lost to its first two opponents by a hefty margin, allowing 90-plus points in each matchup.

The Golden Lions’ latest loss was to No. 9 Wisconsin, 92-58. The Badgers raced out to a 53-19 lead in the first half and never looked back.

“That team is really deep, well-coached, the leadership on the floor was great,” Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach George Ivory said. “I’m really going to enjoy watching them throughout the year.”

Iowa State’s is starting its season against the Golden Lions, but are embracing the unpredictability of the season.

“A lot of postponements, a lot of cancellations,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “I think our end goal is obviously to get to March (and the NCAA tournament). How do we get to March? What’s the best way to keep our student-athletes healthy and safe, and try to get games in, as many as we can, along the way?

“There’s no question, it’s not going to be perfect in any scenario.”

Iowa State will start multiple freshman as they begin their season, which hasn’t been made easier the COVID-19 protocols.

“With all these freshmen, they all have a chance,” Prohm said. “It’s hard for any of these freshmen. They didn’t have a summer so this is their learning curve right now. We have to be patient and let them grow. They have to do it at their own pace.

“I think everybody understands that there are gonna be ebbs and flows to this season, there’s gonna be cancellations, there’s gonna be postponements,” Prohm added. “We have to always keep the first things first, and if we do that we’ll get through it.”

Iowa State will depend on a few transfers this season, including Javan Johnson, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Tyler Harris.

“Coach William Smalls and Steve Prohm, I kind of go in with those guys and watch film pretty much every other day,” Harris said. “On the court-wise, Rasir Bolton, he always kind of helps me out a lot.”

Iowa State is a 30.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 144 points.