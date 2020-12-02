Where to Watch Iowa St vs South Dakota St Basketball 2020

Iowa State looks to follow up a dominant opening season win with another as they face a feisty South Dakota State squad on Tuesday.



South Dakota State vs Iowa State Preview

Iowa State fell behind to Arkansas Pine-Bluff in their opener at half, but the Cyclones found their rhythm in the second half, coming away with the 80-63 win.

“We needed to play, which you guys saw,” Iowa State Coach Steve Prohm said. “It was a tough start and I’m happy with the way the guys responded.”

Three of Iowa State’s starters accounted for the majority of the scoring, led by Jalen Coleman-Lands, who netted 17. Rasir Bolton added 16 while Tyler Harris added 14. Prohm was especially excited to see Harris, a Memphis transfer, have such a nice role in the win.

“Offensively, he made shots and that’s one of the things he can really do,” Prohm said. “We have to do a good job of getting him out in transition and putting him in a spot where he has some space.”

Iowa State is looking to replace Tyrese Haliburton, who was a lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft. While Haliburton is gone, he left an impression on this year’s Cyclone team.

“Tyrese helped me a lot,” Bolton said. “Just seeing everything he did, what he went through and how he handled the process was really helpful to me. It opened my eyes. I’m trying to improve on that for this year’s team, but do it in my own way.”

South Dakota State enters the matchup just 1-2, but fought hard in both their losses to West Virginia (79-71) and Saint Mary’s (72-59).

“I loved our [ability to] compete,” South Dakota State coach Eric Henderson told the Argus Leader. “Nobody really cares how well you played the day before; you just have to bring it that day. I think we’ll learn from some of those tough moments and hopefully mature from when we’ve faced adversity. That’s what we’ll hopefully take from this tournament.”

Noah Freidel leads the Jackrabbits this season with 16 points and 3.7 assists per game.

Iowa State is a 3-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 150.5 points.