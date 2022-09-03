Where to Watch Iowa State vs SEMO Football Today

Opening the season unranked for the first time in four years, Matt Campbell and Iowa State take on FCS squad Southeast Missouri State in Ames on Saturday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Southeast Missouri vs Iowa State live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Southeast Missouri vs Iowa State live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

SEMO vs Iowa State Preview

Play

CFTV: Matt Campbell previews SE Missouri State Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell took the microphone on Tuesday to preview his team's matchup with SE Missouri State this Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. 2022-08-30T18:34:16Z

After losing three of their last four games in the 2021-2022 season to end up with a 7-6 record, Iowa State is looking to bounce back with a home opener against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. Both are debuting a new starting quarterback.

In the pre-game press conference (via the Cedar Rapids Gazette), new Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers, a redshirt sophomore, said that he might be a little underrated because people haven’t seen him play very much yet.

“It’s definitely a different mindset going into this. There are certain parts of my game that are underrated that people haven’t seen because I haven’t been on the field [very much],” said Dekkers, adding, “I’ve completely transformed my body.”

The Redhawks are starting 6-foot-5 transfer Paxton DeLaurent, who offensive coordinator Jeromy McDowell said is deceptively athletic.

“Paxton is a lot more athletic than you would think being so long and tall. He can process in a hurry and that allows him to anticipate throws and use all his weapons,” said McDowell.

“He has stepped up several times and manages our offense well,” added SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz.

This is the first meeting between the two teams, but there is a history there, as Coach Matukewicz used to work for Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell and Campbell has nothing but praise for “Tuke” as a football coach and a leader.

“Coach Tuke was really my first hire as the head coach of the University of Toledo when I came on board and really took over as the head football coach there … Tuke was the right guy at the right time for the job. I was looking for a unifier, I was looking for someone to come ina nd really motivate and inspire our kids and match the heart and the culture that I really believe the program should be about. And he did a phenomenal job … in terms of caring about the kids and discipline and energy. … Tuke was a great addition, he’s got a great wife and a great family and great people, brought some great people along with himself and his family aboard. It was really a great journey with him and helped me a lot as a young football coach,” Campbell told the Cyclone Fanatic podcast.

The Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State game kicks off on Saturday, September 3 at noon Eastern time on Fox Sports 1.