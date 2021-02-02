How to Watch Kansas vs K-State Basketball on ESPN Plus

Kansas State looks to snap a lengthy eight-game losing streak as they hit the road for a rivalry matchup against No. 23 Kansas on Tuesday.

Kansas State vs Kansas Preview

Not much has gone right for Kansas, which has lost four of its last five, the latest a 80-61 pounding at the hands of Tennessee.

“We were bad and Tennessee was great,” Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters after the loss. “I don’t think we did anything to make them play poorly. And I think they did a lot of things to make us play poorly.

“I may not even watch this (tape),” Self added. “I think it’s a situation where I don’t think our effort and energy was poor. I think our mindset going into the game was good. … I just don’t feel like when things don’t go well that we handle the adversity quite as well as what we need to or don’t adjust to what we need to do during the course of the game, especially early on. That put us behind the eight ball right off the bat.”

Ochai Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in points with 14.1 per game. Jalen Wilson is grabbing a team-high 7.1 rebounds. Where Self is really concerned in on the defensive end, where the Jayhawks are allowing 35.4% of opponents’ 3-point shots to go in. That’s 263rd in the nation.

“I don’t think that we’ve got the personnel as much as we’ve had to be there on the catch as much,” Self said. “We’re not a real quick team. When you allow a guy to catch the ball on the line and you close out short, it’s a relatively in-rhythm-type shot, and that’s what we did. We need to make them catch it a step farther out and then close out short, at least with some guys based on scouting report, and we don’t do that much.”

While things haven’t been good for Kansas, it’s been worse for Kansas State, which entered the road rivalry matchup on an eight-game skid. While the Wildcats kept it close against Texas A&M last time out 68-61, their previous five losses were by double-digits. That has led to questions about head coach Bruce Weber’s future with the program.

“I understand it. I absolutely understand it. I understand their frustration,” Taylor said. “But they have to take all these things into account about the difficulties of this year, the youth of the team, the fact that we do have a talented team. Yes, Bruce has had his ups and his downs, but he’s won two conference championships, been to the Elite Eight and been to (five) NCAA Tournaments. He does everything the right way. Bruce cares a lot about these kids and this program.”

Kansas is a massive 18-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 133 points.