Where to Watch K-State vs South Dakota Football Today

While many FBS schools around the country ease their way into the 2022 football season, Kansas State gets a legitimate test against a very good FCS squad in South Dakota on Saturday.

USD vs Kansas State Preview

This is the sixth meeting between South Dakota and Kansas State in the schools’ history and the K-State wildcats have won every contest so far — and 2022 looks like it will probably go the same way, as Kansas State is favored by almost three touchdowns.

In his pre-game press conference, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said that they “feel good” about their home opener, but they know that South Dakota is not an automatic win.

“They’re a veteran team. They’re big upfront, offensive line. I think four starters return,” said Klieman. “Really impressed with the quarterback, the quarterback has played a lot of football for them, made some good decisions, played a lot of games, so you have an experienced offensive line and returning quarterback, that’s a good place to start from. I think they’re active on defense, really good linebacker, I think they’re a team that is well-coached. Any time Bob Nielson is coaching a football team, they’re gonna be a really disciplined, well-coached football team. They’re gonna be ready for the moment … we’re gonna have to have our best A-game to come out on top.”

In his own press conference, Nielson said that they’re also excited to get the season started.

“Always excited opening week … you spend a significant amount of time in the preseason getting ready for game week and when game week comes, it’s a different mentality,” said Nielson, adding, “We’ve gotten a lot accomplished. There’s been some things that have been really good through the preseason, some things that we recognize we’ve got to get better at.”

Nielson also commented on the job Klieman has done at Kansas State after he faced off with Klieman when he coached North Dakota State.

“Chris has done a great job, which I knew full well that he would do a great job. His team is very much like his teams at NDSU … they’re a team that doesn’t make mistakes, they’re exceptionally well-coached, fundamentally sound, they play really hard. A team that you have to beat because they’re not gonna beat themselves,” said Nielson.

He added, “Anytime you play these games, the No. 1 priority is you want your guys to go down and compete. We understand we’re playing one of the best teams in the country … we’ve gotta go down and compete. You gotta compete every play. You’ve gotta be good in all three phases, that’s what we’re gonna do.”

The last time these two teams met was in 2018. In that game, South Dakota took a 24-12 lead into the fourth quarter, but Kansas State came roaring back to win 27-24.

The 2022 South Dakota at Kansas State game kicks off Saturday, September 3 at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN Plus.