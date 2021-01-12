How to Watch Kansas vs Oklahoma State Basketball on ESPN Plus

No. 6 Kansas (10-2) looks to maintain its streak of dominance against Oklahoma State (8-3) as they clash in a Big 12 matchup on Tuesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Preview

Kansas has rebounded from its first loss of the New Year against Texas with consecutive wins, the latest a 63-59 victory against Oklahoma. The Jayhawks were behind at half but junior forward David McCormack did enough to push Kansas to the win, scoring a team-high 17 points and a late hook-shot to win the game.

“Coach always says that real teams grow as the season goes on and that’s definitely how were doing,” McCormack said after the win. “We know how each other plays, now we just have to play to each other’s strengths and how coach wants us to play.”

There were obvious holes in the Jayhawks’ game, hitting just 58 percent of their free throws and turning the ball over 16 times.

“You know,” Kansas coach Bill Self said, “considering we didn’t really make any free throws and didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, we came out and played better in the second half. … It’s a pretty good win considering they got easy stuff and we didn’t.”

Kansas faces another tough test in Oklahoma State and stellar freshman Cade Cunningham. The Texas-native is scoring 17.8 points per game, adding 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

“What I like about him the most is he’s a player; he’s just a basketball player,” Self said. “He can play one through four, maybe five. He rebounds his position. He’s got size. He’s got unbelievable vision. He can score at all three levels, and he’s got great pace. And the game is in slow motion to him, which is very, very difficult for most young kids to feel like.”

Kansas has won five in a row against the Cowboys, winning by an average of 14 points in their last five wins. Oklahoma State won its first six games of the season, but have lost three of their last five. However, the Cowboys managed a big win last time out against Kansas State, making their last 13 shots to seal the win.

“I thought we played well. A lot of things are going on. This season, obviously everybody knows it’s a challenge in many ways,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. “I thought our team played within themselves. We didn’t take a ton of bad threes early in our possession, we took the right ones after exploring inside, and we obviously tried to get the ball into the paint as much as possible and put ourselves in a position to make layups.”

Kansas is a 3.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total for the match set at 143.5 points.