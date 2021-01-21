How to Watch ‘Legacies’ Season 3 Online Without Cable

Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies is back with its third season, premiering Thursday, January 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don't have cable, here's how you can watch Legacies Season 3 episodes online for free:

‘Legacies’ Season 3 Preview

Legacies | We're Not Worthy | Season Trailer | The CWLegacies premieres Thursday, January 21. Stream next day free only on The CW! SUBSCRIBE: http://go.cwtv.com/YTSubscribe About LEGACIES: The show centers around Hope Mikaelson, the vampire-witch-werewolf hybrid daughter of Hayley Marshall-Kenner and Klaus Mikaelson, and her time at a school for the supernatural called The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. Connect with LEGACIES online:… 2020-12-10T20:00:06Z

This Vampire Diaries spinoff is set at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, telling the saga of a new group of young, supernatural students as they try to understand their gifts.

When we last saw the Legacies, according to The CW’s press release, “Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) returned to a world that had forgotten she ever existed and reunited with her former Headmaster, Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis). Working together, Hope and Dr. Saltzman ultimately rejoined The Salvatore School to lead their Super Squad of powerful vampires, witches, and werewolves, including Lizzie & Josie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd & Kaylee Bryant), MG (Quincy Fouse), Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) and Kaleb (Chris Lee) and even a Phoenix, her true love Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), into battle against a dizzying horde of fantastic and deadly monsters birthed from the Malivore Pit … and their old nemesis, The Necromancer, who was determined to resurrect Malivore.”

Now when season three premieres, “Hope has risked everything to pull her friends back from the brink of a monstrous prophecy that threatened to doom them all. But when a heartbreaking loss shatters her whole world, Hope Mikaelson will be forced to fight fate itself.”

The season three premiere episode is titled “We’re Not Worthy” and its description reads, “When a medieval monster arrives with a challenge, the students are left scrambling to guess which one of them may be a worthy opponent.”

Then on Thursday, January 28 comes “Goodbyes Sure Do Suck,” whose description teases, “The team learns some devastating news; Alaric turns to Sheriff Mac for help getting some timely affairs in order.”

And then on February 4 comes “Salvatore: The Musical!”, which is exactly what it sounds like — a musical episode. Executive producer Brett Matthews recently told TV Insider that the episode will be honoring the entire Vampire Diaries franchise.

“To go back and to revisit that world and those characters, that whole episode really is a love letter [to The Vampire Diaries and The Originals] brought to life by writer Thomas Brandon,” said Matthews. “To relive some of those storylines and characters that are the literal legacy behind Legacies was just the most fun ever. We’re lucky Legacies is a weird enough show to support us doing something like that.”

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.