There’s a new Love & Hip Hop special called “Secrets Unlocked” premiering Monday, January 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked online for free:

‘Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked’ Preview

Stars of "Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked" dish on upcoming 4-part VH1 special | FOX 5 DCLove and Hip Hop New York stars talk to FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell about their upcoming special. STAY CONNECTED: INSTAGRAM » https://www.instagram.com/fox5dc TWITTER » https://twitter.com/fox5dc FACEBOOK » https://www.facebook.com/fox5dc On the go? Stay in the know! Keep connected to DC, Maryland and Virginia news and weather by downloading FOX 5's mobile apps, and make sure to… 2020-12-15T16:36:26Z

Calling all Love & Hip Hop fans! There’s a new series of specials airing on VH1 called Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked, premiering Monday, January 4. The series description reads, “Join Kendall Kyndall and an all-star cast of LHH fan favorites to kick out the quarantine blues! Let’s take a trip around the world without leaving our living rooms as we travel back to Love & Hip Hop’s most exciting but always chaotic cast trips.”

The special will air in four parts and include cast members from all four franchises: Atlanta, Hollywood, Miami, and New York. The first episode is called “Unforgetaways” and focuses on the most dramatic cast getaways in the show’s history. Subsequent episodes are titled “Day Ones” and “Family Fuel.”

According to Variety, the special will feature Mendeecees’ first reunion with Yandy Smith-Harris since he was released from prison. Then later episodes will check in with Princess Love and Ray J, and Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels.

Other cast members scheduled to appear include Amara La Negra, Cyn Santana, Jonathan Fernandez, Karlie Redd, Mendeecees, Bambi, Bobby Lytes, Cyn Santana, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Kirk Frost, Mami Ana, Momma Dee, Rasheeda Frost, Rich Dollaz, Scrappy, Shay Johnson, Sukihana, Trick Daddy and Yung Joc.

This is the first piece of new content the Love & Hip Hop franchise has aired since the Atlanta season nine finale back in May.

Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.