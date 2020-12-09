Where to Watch Loyola vs Chicago State Basketball 2020

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers basketball team will host the Chicago State Cougars at Joseph J. Gentile Arena on Wednesday.

The Ramblers have yet to tangle with a Division I squad this season. In their lone test, they trounced Division II’s Lewis Flyers 76-48 at home on Saturday.

Redshirt senior guard Tate Hall led Loyola Chicago with 17 points, shooting 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range. Twelve Ramblers saw the floor in a game they led 39-11 at the midway break.

“It’s the most depth we’ve had. One thing you have to balance as a coach when you have depth is the minutes,” Ramblers head coach Porter Moser said, according to the Loyola Phoenix. “If you ask some [players], they want to play the whole half, but it’s a strength by staying fresh and just coming in waves.”

Senior guard Lucas Williamson was the only other Rambler to finish in double figures. He scored 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting, going 2-of-3 from distance.

Redshirt sophomore guard Braden Norris, who sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring from Oakland University, scored 9 points and dished a game-high 5 assists in his Loyola Chicago debut.

“I have a high level of trust with Braden,” Moser said, per the Loyola Phoenix. “He was the most efficient player on the floor, by far. Defensively, I’ll watch the film, but I already know he’ll grade out as having the fewest breakdowns.”

Chicago State dropped to 0-5 on Saturday, falling to the Northwestern Wildcats 111-66 on the road.

Junior guard Levelle Zeigler, playing in his third game for the Cougars since transferring from East Los Angeles College, came off the bench to score a team-high 18 points, adding 4 rebounds and a trio of assists without turning the ball over.

“Levelle is a veteran point guard that fills one of our major needs,” Chicago State head coach Lance Irvin said after Ziegler committed to the program in April, according to the school’s athletics website. “He’s a floor general that can create for himself as well as others. He’s as tough as nails and has a winning mentality.”

Irvin, a two-time cancer survivor, opted out of the 2020-21 season due to the risks posed by COVID-19; he’s immunocompromised due to a 2012 bone marrow transplant. Associate head coach Rodell Davis is in charge in Irvin’s absence.

“I’m not comfortable coaching this season because my doctor suggested that it wasn’t the right thing to do for my health,” Irvin said in November, according to Stadium. “She said it’s not worth the risk based on the current COVID pandemic.”