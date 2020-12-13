How to Watch Loyola vs UIC Basketball 2020

Loyola Chicago takes its strong start on the road on Sunday to take on UIC (3-1) at Credit Union 1 Arena.

Loyola vs UIC Preview

Loyola Chicago has raced out to a 2-0 start thanks to wins over Chicago State and Lewis. Both victories were by 25-plus points and a win against UIC would be the program’s first 3-0 start since the 2017-18 season.

Tate Hall leads the way for the Ramblers with 16 points per game. The senior guard is playing 22 minutes per game and shooting 63.2 percent from the field. Hall is also doing it on the defensive end, averaging. 1.5 steals per game.

The Ramblers had COVID-19 issues to start the year in mid-November, with the “majority” of the team testing positive.

“Since July, we have been mindful and diligent while testing for the past 16 weeks with no positives until this point,” Loyola skipper Porter Moser said in the press release. “But, as we have seen throughout the county, COVID-19 cases are on the rise, spiking everywhere, and unfortunately it has reached our program. From the onset of returning, we have said that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff comes first.”

Luke Yaklich took over UIC this season after the Flamers parted ways with Steve McClain, who was 76-93 at the school over five seasons. Yaklich was previously an assistant at Texas, Michigan and Illinois State.

“I cannot wait to begin building relationships with our players and their families, help our team improve on the court and build our culture,” Yaklich said after taking the job. “UIC is a prestigious academic institution in one of the world’s greatest cities. Combined with our dedicated coaching and support staff, beautiful campus, exciting style of play and strong team culture, we will attract the very best student-athletes and position the Flames to win Horizon League Championships.”

The Flames were rolling to start the year with a 3-0 start, notching wins against Valparaiso, Central Michigan and Norther Illinois. UIC was nearly 4-0, but a furious comeback effort against Ball State came up short last week, with the Flames falling 68-66.

“We have to take care of the ball a lot better in spurts,” Yaklich told the Bueau County Republican. “But overall, we’ve done a really good job of valuing each possession. Then just learning how to play unselfishly. I think the key thing for us right now is that we’re really sharing the ball well.”

The scoring has been well spread out for UIC, with three players averaging double-figures. RayQuawndis Mitchell leads with the way with 14 points per game, followed by Braelen Bridges (13 PPG) and Teyvion Kirk (10.5).

Loyola is an 8.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 131.5.