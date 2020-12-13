How to Watch Mario Lopez’ Lifetime Colonel Sanders Movie Online

Mario Lopez is starring in a new “sexy” Colonel Sanders movie on Lifetime. The movie premieres at 12 p.m. Eastern on Lifetime (12 p.m. Pacific on the West Coast).

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch A Recipe for Seduction streaming online for free:

About ‘A Recipe for Seduction’

Lifetime’s synopsis for the movie reads: “As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother’s devious plans. Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty? Mario Lopez, Justene Alpert, Tessa Munro, Chad Doreck, Martin Mandela star.”

The movie is billed as a Lifetime original mini-movie that is “presented by KFC.” According to IMDb, the lineup includes:

Mario Lopez as Harland Sanders

Justene Alpert as Jessica Mancera

Tessa Munro as Bunny Mancera

Chad Doreck as Billy Garibaldi III

Martin Mandela as Lee

Emily Lemos as the nurse

The movie is directed by Eric Eckelman, Armand Prisco, and Natalie Prisco (they also are listed as having the writing credits too, according to IMDb.) These are Eckelman’s first credits on IMDb following a 2018 credit for writing and directing the short film The Dreamer, which Armand and Natalie Prisco also directed and wrote with Eckelman. Armand Prisco and Natalie Prisco also have credits for being on the crew of the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards as promotion writers. According to his LinkedIn, Eckelman is President of JEAN after being editorial director at MTV. Armando Prisco is a partner at JEAN, and Natalie Carbone-Prisco is a writer/director at JEAN, according to LinkedIn.

JEAN previously joined director Pam Thomas to create a comedy web series called Commercials about a year ago, which poked fun at commercial filmmaking, AdStasher reported. Natalie Prisco said about the series: “As Commercial directors and former advertising creatives, we’ve experienced hundreds of completely ridiculous moments during productions where we looked at each other and said, ‘this needs to be a show.'”

A Recipe for Seduction will air for 15 minutes, followed by an encore of Lopez’s movie Feliz NaviDAD.

The movie looks like it’s going to be a tongue-in-cheek fictional story about Harland Sanders. (And no, it’s not based on a true story. However, Sanders did hire a woman to help his first wife whom he ended up having an affair with and later marrying, Buzzfeed News reported.)

IMDb lists the production company for this movie as being Kentucky Fried Chicken (as does the trailer), so it’s definitely a marketing push. However, that won’t make it any less fun to watch.

Lifetime confirmed with NBC News shortly after the trailer debuted that this is, indeed, a real movie (even if it’s a shorter movie.) This is Lifetime’s first “custom branded content,” NBC News explained. NBC News reported that the movie is also going to have an Uber Eats promotion for free extra crispy tenders with a $20 or more order.

Mario Lopez has slightly aged up for the movie, since he’s sporting greying hair and a greying mustache.

