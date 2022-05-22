How to Watch Maryland vs Virginia Lacrosse Online for Free

The top-ranked and unbeaten Maryland Terrapins face off with the reigning two-time national champion Virginia Cavaliers in an NCAA Tournament quarterfinal round game on Sunday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Maryland vs Virginia online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Maryland vs Virginia live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Maryland vs Virginia live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPNU, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Maryland vs Virginia live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Maryland vs Virginia Lacrosse Preview

The undefeated Maryland Terrapins (15-0) and two-time defending champion Virginia Cavaliers (12-3) meet in a marquee matchup on Sunday with a trip to the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Final Four on the line.

Maryland is seeking to become the first unbeaten Division I champion since 2006. They were a game away from achieving that feat last season before they were defeated in the national championship game by Virginia, who also ousted them in the 2019 quarterfinals. The Cavaliers are looking to win their third straight title this year.

“[These are] the defending national champions and they’re champions until you beat them. So, we have to show that in the playoffs we can do that,” Maryland coach John Tillman said. “We need to kind of have an underdog mentality because they are the guys that have the crown and you have to take it from them.”

Maryland and Virginia met earlier in the regular season when both were undefeated and ranked No. 1 and No. 2 on March 19th. The Terrapins came out on top with a 23-12 win in D.C.

Sunday’s game will feature two of the Tewaaraton Award finalists – Maryland’s Logan Wisnauskas and Virginia’s Connor Shellenberger. The fifth-year attacker Wisnauskas leads the top-ranked Terrapins in goals (52), assists (38) and points (90) this season. The redshirt sophomore attacker Shellenberger leads the Cavaliers in points with 76 (32 goals and 44 assists).

Maryland dominated Vermont in the first round, 21-5, which was the largest margin of victory in an NCAA Tournament game in the program’s history.

Virginia advanced to the quarterfinals with a win over eighth-seeded Brown in Providence, 17-10.

The winner of Sunday’s game will move on to the Final Four in East Hartford, CT where they will take on the fifth-seeded Princeton Tigers.

Here’s a look at the tale of the tape heading into Sunday’s marquee quarterfinal round contest:

No. 1 Maryland Terrapins

15-0, Big Ten Regular Season and Tournament Champions

Won every conference game by an average of nearly 10 goals

Beat Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 21-5

Fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskas leads the team with 52 goals, 38 assists and 90 points

Wisnauskas is a Tewaaraton Award finalist

Graduate attacker Keegan Khan is second on the team in goals scored with 31

Virginia Cavaliers

12-3, two-time reigning NCAA national champion

Defeated Brown in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 17-10

Redshirt sophomore attacker Connor Shellenberger leads the team in points with 76 (32 goals, 44 assists)

Shellenberger is a Tewaaraton Award finalist

Junior attacker Payton Cormier has scored the most goals this season for Virginia (48)

2022 Men’s Lacrosse NCAA Tournament Schedule

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Maryland vs Virginia (Sunday, May 22, 2:30 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Cornell vs Delaware (Sunday, May 22, 12 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Princeton 14, No. 4 Yale 10

No. 6 Rutgers 11, No. 3 Penn 9

Semifinals

No. 5 Princeton vs TBD (Saturday, May 28)

No. 6 Rutgers vs TBD (Saturday, May 28)

Championship Game