Where to Watch Memphis vs Central Arkansas Basketball

Memphis will look to put together its first winning streak of the season as they host a Central Arkansas team that’s making its season-debut on Thursday.

Central Arkansas vs Memphis Preview

It’s been a mixed bag for Memphis this season through their 2-2 start. The Tigers looked sharp in their opener against Saint Mary’s, delivering stifling press defense to come away with a 73-56 victory. But Memphis went on to lose their next two to Western Kentucky and VCU.

The Tigers were able to stop their skid against Arkansas State with a dominant 83-54 win and have a chance for their first consecutive wins of the year as they take on Central Arkansas.

“That’s one thing I’m trying to build here is a culture of playing the game the right way,” Hardaway told reporters this week. “We all had to admit that wasn’t the way we wanted to represent ourselves. None of us are losers.

“You’ve never seen me be a guy that pulls the string on guys quickly,” he added. “But if they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do now, the string is going to be pulled quickly, man. We can not wait on guys to do the right thing. In this era of a lot of kids feeling entitled … if you don’t do the right thing, you sit on the bench. That’s the only way you can get through to these kids. If you get into the game and go against the game plan, you’re coming to the bench no matter who you are.”

Memphis has not excelled offensively in the half-court, but Hardaway promised chance is on the way.

“Bad shots are like turnovers. We’ve changed the offense up a little bit to where we’re getting the ball in more scoring positions instead of always catching it outside the 3-point line,” Hardaway said. “You’ll see a difference.”

Guard Landers Nolley II leads the Tigers with 16 points per game. He netted 23 points in the team’s latest win. His season-high of 25 points came in a loss to Western Kentucky.

The game against Central Arkansas was a late addition to Memphis’ schedule due to COVID-19 issues. The schools announced the game just last week.

Central Arkansas is coming off a tough season, finishing just 10-21. The Bears will rely on sharpshooter Rylan Bergersen, who comes over from BYU where he scored 15.8 points per game last season.

Memphis is a healthy 21.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 150.5 points.