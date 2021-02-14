How to Watch Men in Kilts Online Without Cable

To help tide fans over during the “Droughtlander,” two Outlander stars are taking viewers on a whirlwind adventure around Scotland on Men in Kilts, which premieres Sunday, February 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here’s how to watch Men in Kilts streaming online:

‘Men in Kilts’ Preview

Get ready for some epic fun in the Scottish countryside, Outlander fans. Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham takes viewers on a “fun-filled buddy travelogue through Scotland led by Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, according to the Starz press release.

It continues, “The two will reunite for an epic adventure, exploring their heritage and meeting an incredible collection of people who truly showcase what it means to be Scottish. The half-hour, eight-episode series offers the duo’s one-of-a-kind perspective on everything from Scottish clans and the Battle of Culloden to whisky tasting and folk dancing, with Sam and Graham’s witty banter and hijinks leading the way. Whether hanging off the edge of a cliff, wrangling a flock of wild sheep or discovering the true legacy of their Outlander characters, both men dive headfirst into each and every experience.”

Ahead of the premiere, Heughan told Decider that he wanted to do the show because it was so different than how fans usually see him.

“I think firstly, it was just so fun to do something slightly different. I’ve obviously loved working on Outlander … the Highlanders and the culture of the show was definitely a draw to me. I think for a lot of fans, they love Scotland,” Heughan said. “So me and Graham, you know, we decided to make a TV show to explore it further.”

The two stars also said that one of Scotland’s best-kept secrets is its incredible surfing, which they participated in, even though McTavish was terrible at it.

“I think people don’t really think about Scotland being a surfing destination. But the water is beautiful. The beaches are incredible. They look like they’re possibly in Thailand, we have palm trees!” said Heughan, adding, “It just happens to be a little bit cold. But there are no sharks. So I think it’s a win all around.”

“Yeah, surfing was really great,” McTavish said. “Actually, I’m surprised how much I enjoyed it. Even though I was terrible at it.”

The premiere episode is called “Good & Drink” and viewers can look forward to Heughan and McTavish exploring “what it takes to make the world’s finest whisky and to cook ‘only-in-Scotland’ dishes like Haggis.”

In episode two, called “Scottish Sports” and airing Sunday, February 21, “Sam and Graham explore both classic and modern Scottish sport as they take on everything from lifting stones and throwing the Highland Games Hammer, to golfing at the revered St. Andrews and suiting up for a rugby lesson at Murrayfield Stadium.”

Men in Kilts airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.