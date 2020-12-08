Where to Watch Austin Peay vs Murray State Basketball 2020

The Murray State Racers will host the Austin Peay Governors at the CFSB Center on Tuesday in each squad’s first Ohio Valley Conference test of the season.

Austin Peay vs Murray State Preview

Each squad is coming off a bounce-back victory. The Racers improved to 2-1 on the season by besting the Illinois State Redbirds 76-65 at home on Saturday, three days after falling to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 78-61 on the road. On Friday, the Governors trounced the National Christian College Athletic Association’s Carver College Cougars 102-38 to move to 3-1, a week after suffering an 80-72 defeat at the hands of the Abilene Christian Wildcats at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, FL.

During the victory over the Redbirds, Murray State guard Tevin Brown dropped a game-high 22 points to go with 9 rebounds, 6 assists, a pair of steals and a block. The redshirt junior became the 47th Racer in program history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark.

“He was awesome in all facets of the game and that’s what we need him to do for us to max out as a team this year,” Racers head coach Matt McMahon said, according to The Murray State News.

The Racers shot 29-of-58 (50 percent) from the field and 9-of-21 (42.9 percent) from 3-point range, racking up 20 assists.

“It was the screening and then the passing,” McMahon said, per The Murray State News. “We actually had some good opportunities on Wednesday and our passing was just horrific. I thought we did a better job delivering the ball to guys when they were open and we didn’t dribble the air out of the ball today.”

The Governors are led by senior wing Terry Taylor, the defending Ohio Valley Conference player of the year. He’s averaging 19.5 points and 12 rebounds per game on the young season, shooting 62.5 percent from the field.

Austin Peay sophomore forward Mike Peake, who played 24 games for the Georgia Bulldogs a season ago, is averaging 1.8 blocks per game, tops on the team, to go with 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest, ranking third and second for the Governors.

Graduate transfer guard Reginald Gee, the Governors’ second-leading scorer, is averaging 12 points and 4 rebounds per game off the bench, shooting 46.2 percent from distance. The former Alabama State Hornets starter played six games for Austin Peay a year ago before an injury resulted in a redshirt season.

“He brings a lot to their team,” McMahon said of Gee, according to The Paducah Sun. “Number one, he’s a fifth-year senior. He’s produced at this level. Was a double-figure scorer at his previous stop. Really shoots the ball well, and doesn’t need much time or space to shoot it well from three.”

The Racers coach added: “He’s been an important addition to their roster, and he even stretches the floor more and provides more space for guys like Taylor and Peake in the post.”