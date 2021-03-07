How to Watch Murray State vs SEMO Football 2021

The Murray State Racers (1-0) will head to Houck Stadium to take on the Southeast Missouri Redhawks (1-1) on Sunday.

Murray State vs Southeast Missouri State Preview

Both teams are coming off wins last week that kicked off their respective spring campaigns. Murray State came away with a 14-10 win over Tennessee-Martin, with quarterback Preston Rice going 9-22 for 155 yards and a score in the win. Freshman running back Damonta Witherspoon also helped the cause on offense, netting 89 yards on 14 carries (that’s 6.4 yards per carry). Rice also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown, contributing to a rushing attack that dominated at the line of scrimmage all afternoon.

The win gave Dean Hood his first victory as the Racers’ new head coach, and he expressed excitement afterward about the way his team has bought into his new system.

“There’s a lot of different ways to win football games and prior to us getting here it was a lot of passing and screen stuff, so that’s what the kids were used to,” Hood said. “The kids did an incredible job of buying in. It’s very hard to trust when you’re showing them something new and there’s that piece of you that thinks, ‘I want to see it first before I totally buy-in,’ and if you do that it’s never going to work.”

On the other side, the Redhawks are coming off a dominating 47-7 win over Eastern Illinois last weekend. Quarterback Andrew Bunch settled down and played well after fumbling early, going 23-37 for 302 yards and a touchdown.

“It was fun,” SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz said after the win. “Winning is hard. We’ve been through a lot to get to (the game). It was fun to see the guys out there getting after it.”

The Redhawks played lights out on defense, forcing four turnovers while holding Eastern Illinois to 2-15 on third down and 0-5 on fourth down in the game. “They had a dominant performance. They did a really nice job and held up on the run game. … I was very pleased,” Matukewicz said. “I felt (the defense) put a full game together.”

SEMO is putting up 404 total yards and 32.0 points a game, and they’re surrendering 13.5 points and 353.5 yards per contest through two games, one of which was played last fall.

The Racers lead the all-time series, 40-13-1, but the Redhawks have an advantage of late, winning five of the last seven games.