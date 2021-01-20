New hit mystery series Nancy Drew returns with its sophomore season on Wednesday, January 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Nancy Drew Season 2 online for free:

‘Nancy Drew’ Season 2 Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch ‘nancy drew’ season 2 online without cable 2021-01-20T15:30:41-05:00

When we last saw our intrepid redhaired sleuth and her friends, Nancy Drew had just made a startling discovery about her parents — Lucy Sable, the ghost who’d been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Now season two picks up directly after the events of season one. According to the description in The CW’s press release:

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy’s ex and George’s boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy’s gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself through forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice between her two fathers.

The premiere episode is titled “The Search for the Midnight Wraith” and the description reads, “Nancy and her friends realize they need to come up with a plan to stop the Aglaeca before it’s too late; Detective Tamura shows up at The Claw to bring Nancy in for questioning in a mysterious comatose girl’s assault.”

Then on January 27 comes episode two, titled “The Reunion of Lost Souls.” Its description reads, “Nancy and the Drew Crew continue to search for clues to battle the Aglaeca; George has an unfortunate first encounter with Nick’s visiting mother; Carson and Ace have a heart-to-heart.”

And on February 3 comes “The Secret of Solitary Scribe,” whose description teases, “With time running out, Nancy and her friends come up with a plan that they think might help reverse the curse that the Aglaeca placed on them.”

Nancy Drew airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.