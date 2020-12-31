How to Watch NBC’s New Year’s Eve Show Online 2020-2021

If you’re wanting to watch the New Year’s Eve celebrations on NBC online, there are options even if you don’t have cable. The 2020-2021 event promises to be a star-studded night, even facing pandemic regulations and everything that is uniquely 2020. The event kicks off at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

NBC New Year’s Preview

Carson Daly will be hosting the live event again, which starts at 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central on New Year’s Eve. The event will air for an hour, then take a brief break for local news. Then it will return at 11:30 p.m. Eastern for a final countdown until 12:30 a.m. Eastern/Pacific. This is one of several New Year’s Eve specials airing on major broadcast networks tonight.

NBC writes about the event: “The broadcast will feature performances from across the country by AJR, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Sting featuring Shirazee. Carson Daly will return to host NBC’s New Year’s Eve special live from the heart of Times Square. Joining Daly as co-hosts will be Amber Ruffin, star of Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show and writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, DJ and co-executive producer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show… With health and safety the highest concern, there will be no public access to the New Year’s Eve countdown to the ball drop in Times Square. The public is invited to view the national broadcast “NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021″ from home on NBC.”

Here’s a preview for the night:

Just before NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 airs, NBC News’ Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will host New Year’s Eve: Escape from 2020. NBC describes the event as “a primetime NBC News special highlighting 2020’s most entertaining and talked-about videos and trends, as well as the year’s most extraordinary and inspirational moments. The two-hour special airs from 8-10 p.m. and will feature interviews with Lauren Ash, Skylar Astin, Andrea Canning, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Kelly Clarkson, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson, John Legend, Jane Levy, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Alex Newell, Al Roker, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Chris Sullivan, Johnny Weir and more.”

