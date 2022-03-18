Where to Watch Northeastern vs Minnesota Duluth Women’s Hockey

Minnesota-Duluth meets Northeastern in the Women’s Frozen Four on Friday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) isn't on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Northeastern vs Minnesota Duluth live on ESPN+

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes both women's Frozen 4 games

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Northeastern vs Minnesota Duluth live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Minnesota Duluth vs Northeastern Preview

The Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs looks to land a spot in the NCAA championship game when facing Northeastern on Friday.

UMD beat Harvard 4-0 on March 10 in the NCAA quarterfinals and then upset the Minnesota Golden Gophers 2-1 on March 12. The Bulldogs previous lost the Gophers 5-1 on March 5 in the WCHA tournament.

Minnesota-Duluth comes into the Women’s Frozen Four with a 26-11-1 record. Northeastern boasts a 31-4-2 record going into the national semifinal clash.

The Huskies doubled up Wisconsin 4-2 on March 12 in the quarterfinals. Northeastern previously won the Hockey East tournament title with a 3-1 win over Connecticut on March 5.

It’s been tough go for teams facing Northeastern all season. The Huskies have lost only twice since early October 2021. Northeastern last lost on Feb. 1 in a 3-1 defeat against Boston College.

Minnesota-Duluth Leaders

Bulldogs senior forward Elizabeth Giguere leads the team in points with 60 this season. Giguere scored 21 goals and assisted on 39 thus far.

Fellow senior forward Gabbie Hughes leads the team in goals with 22. Hughes also has 37 assists and 59 points overall for second on the team.

Senior forward Anna Klien has also been an offensive force for the Bulldogs this season. She had 49 points on 19 goals and 30 assists.

Naomi Rogge, also a senior forward, is one of four Bulldogs with more than 10 goals. Rogge has 18 goals and 14 assists for 32 points.

Calar Van Wieren, a sophomore forward, is one of seven Bulldogs with more than 10 assists. Van Wieren has nine goals and 19 assists for 28 points.

Northeastern Leaders

Northeastern senior forward Maureen Murphy leads her team in points with 56. Murphy has 30 goals and 26 assists this season.

Huskies senior defender Skyler Fontaine leads the team in assists with 41. Fontaine also had seven goals and 48 points overall.

Senior forward Chloe Aurard is a playmaker on offense for the Huskies with 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points. Fellow senior forward Alina Mueller has 11 goals and 28 assists for 39 points.

Huskies senior forward Maddie Mills has 16 goals and assists each for 32 points. Senior defender Brooke Hobson has six goals and 17 assists for 23 points. Junior forward Katy Knoll has 20 points on 10 goals and assists apiece.