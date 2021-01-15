How to Watch Northwestern vs Purdue Wrestling Online Without Cable

The No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers wrestling team will host the No. 21 Northwestern Wildcats in Big Ten action on Friday.

The match starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Northwestern vs Purdue online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Northwestern vs Purdue Preview

Last season, these squads opened their conference schedules against one another on Jan. 10, as the Boilermakers claimed a 21-13 victory on the road.

Purdue’s Devin Schroder, a 125-pounder, began that dual by topping Michael DeAugustino 11-2.

“It’s a solid start to our conference schedule,” Purdue head coach Tony Ersland said after the triumph, according to the school’s athletics website. “Devin Schroder got us off to a great start and it was great to see a couple freshmen go out there and score bonus points where we needed them to.”

Schroder and DeAugustino will likely square off again on Friday. The former enters the season as the Boilermakers’ top-ranked wrestler at No. 4, according to InterMat. DeAugustino slots in at No. 8.

This time, they’ll be opening their teams’ regular seasons rather than their conference slates, as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the wrestling season until after the new year.

“We have good kids. We have talent, but what separates you from good to great to achieve these high goals we have as a team is operating consistently every day,” Ersland recently told the Lafayette Journal & Courier. “We’ve had to try to manufacture that in spurts.

“In this year where it is everything but normal, these kids have wrestled a majority of their lives. When you walk out, that is going to be the truly normal thing. From that standpoint, it is a win getting to the mat.”

Ryan Deakin headlines Northwestern’s lineup. InterMat’s top-ranked 157-pounder, Deakin went 21-0 last season and earned the No. 1 seed at the cancelled NCAA tournament.

“I think it’s a real cool opportunity to be that close,” Deakin said in a Northwestern athletics video series called “Cats Chats” soon after the cancellation. “Ninety-five percent of the season’s done, and I think I was in a pretty good position. I felt like I was wrestling well, prepared well, ready and excited to go wrestle at nationals.

“That being said I think a little adversity’s always good. I think something good’ll come out of this. It was a great year. Learned a lot, improved in my wrestling a lot. I think that being able to delay that gratification till next year and continuing to be able to build on the improvements from this year will be good long-term. It stung a lot I think right in the first moment, but important things were still intact.”

The senior will likely go up against No. 7 Kendall Coleman, whom Deakin bested twice last year: 14-0 in the schools’ dual, then 7-2 at the Big Ten championships.