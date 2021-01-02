How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech Basketball

No. 13 Texas Tech (8-2) looks for a big home win as they host Oklahoma State (6-2) on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech Preview

Texas Tech is eyeing its third consecutive win as they host Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders knocked off Incarnate Word in their last contest, using a big first half to roll to a 79-51 victory.

The game marked the debut of Kevin McCullar, who was dealing with an ankle injury early in the season.

“I thought he was playing as well as any young player in college basketball last year the last month of the season,” Beard said of McCullar’s freshman season. “I have very, very high expectations for Kev, and I thought tonight was a great first step.”

McCullar scored 11 points in his first game of the season, being one of three Red Raiders players with double-digit points. Marcus Santos-Silva also added 11, while Kyler Edwards had 10.

“There was a timetable and we were just grindin’ every day,” said McCullar. “It was hard, at times, but everybody around me here in the program just kept me positive. And just kept telling me, keep grindin’, it’s going to be OK. … (Tuesday), it felt good to be back out there, finally.”

Mac McClung currently leads Texas Tech with 14.4 points per game, while Santos-Silva is grabbing 6.9 rebounds per game.

“Mac McClung is the type of player, and you see guys like this all over the country. He thinks he’s the best player on the court every game no matter who the other nine guys are out there,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. “And when you have that level of confidence, you can start a game 0-for-8 and still end up with 25 (points).

“He brings that edge to them. And he’s a guy that we’re going to have to find a way to slow down or at least make a little bit less efficient because he’s going to be really, really aggressive no matter what.”

Oklahoma State has lost its last two after starting 6-0, the latest a 77-74 loss to Texas.

Texas Tech is an 8-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 134 points.