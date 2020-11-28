Where to Watch Oklahoma State vs Texas Southern Basketball

The Oklahoma State basketball team will host the Texas Southern Panthers at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Southern Preview

The Cowboys opened their 2020-21 campaign with a 75-68 road victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State freshman guard Cade Cunningham, arguably the most coveted recruit in his class, dropped a team-high 21 points in his collegiate debut, shooting 7-of-16 from the field and 2-of-5 from 3-point range. He added 10 rebounds and a trio of assists.

“I think he was good, he certainly wasn’t his best,” Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton said, according to 247Sports. “He’s somewhere between a C+ and a B-. I thought he played the game the right way. He tried to attack. He took I think his shots pretty well. He attacked in transition. He got the ball where he wanted to pretty much, when he wanted to, but there were a couple careless turnovers. There were a couple missed defensive assignments and he got a little frustrated with the officials. That’s his first game, getting adjusted to this level.”

After the victory, Cunningham criticized himself for committing 5 turnovers.

“I think me personally, I know I competed hard, I played hard,” Cunningham said, per 247Sports. “I could have took better care of the ball than what I did. Had too many turnovers, but other than that I think really just my competitiveness and my effort that was just the biggest thing for me. And then as a team we played hard and we played together. We can get a lot better, but it’s the first game. We haven’t played a long time and it’s our first time all playing together. A lot to learn from, but it’s easy to learn from a win.”

Texas Southern lost a tight one on the road in their season opener, falling 56-52 to the Washington State Cougars on Wednesday. The Panthers mounted an 8-0 run to tie the game up with a minute remaining before falling short.

They held the Cougars to just 28.0 percent shooting from the field and 17.9 percent from deep, but struggled themselves to put the ball through the hoop, shooting 29.5 percent overall and 26.3 percent from distance.

Guard Michael Weathers and forwards Galen Alexander and John Walker III scored 10 points apiece for the Panthers. Weathers also came up with 9 rebounds and 4 steals, both game highs.

“We have great length, certainly the biggest team across the board that weve had and I love our athleticism with this group,” Texas Southern head coach Johnny Jones said before the season, according to the Houston Chronicle. “Hopefully with that combination some good things will happen for us.”