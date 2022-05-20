How to Watch Oklahoma Softball vs Prairie View 2022

Defending national champion Oklahoma opens with Prairie View A&M in a quest to repeat as champions on Friday, May 20.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch Oklahoma vs Prairie View live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of every non-televised game at the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament (around 60 games total). It also includes other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Oklahoma vs Prairie View live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Oklahoma vs Prairie View Softball Preview

Oklahoma (49-2), defending national champion and top seed in the tournament, leads off with Prairie View A&M (20-28) on Friday in the Norman Regional.

Sooners head coach Patty Gasso isn’t concerned about the outside pressure facing her team.

“I think they’ve handled it really well,” Gasso said according to Sports Illustrated’s All Sooners. “And I think it’s still new to us because people look at the Big 12 as not a prestigious conference.”

“I don’t think we look at ourselves as anything except a team that’s trying to play our best softball right now,” Gasso added per All Sooners. “So I mean, we’ve won the national championship as a 10-seed as a 1-seed. We’ve been all up and down the spectrum.”

“So it really doesn’t matter where you are, because you’re going to have to go through these teams anyhow,” she concluded.

Prairie View A&M comes into the tournament with quite the Cinderella story. The Panthers started 0-19 this season but turned things around, going 20-9, to reach softball’s Big Dance. Prairie View A&M now looks to crash the party.

“It’s unbelievable,” Panthers head coach Vernon Bland said via HBCU Gameday. “This team started the season 0-19 and came back to win the 2022 SWAC Softball Championship. I give all the credit to my coaches and the team for never giving up and believing in the process. This is just an accumulation of all our hard work finally coming together.”

Besides Oklahoma and Prairie View A&M, Minnesota (26-24-1) and Texas A&M (29-26) will also meet in the regional. Friday’s winners will face each other on Saturday, and Friday’s losers will compete to stave off elimination on Saturday. Surviving teams will play for a spot in the Super Regionals on Sunday.

“It’s just wanting to play your best softball,” Gasso said per All Sooners. “…The team is all good to go. So I like where we’re at and like the way we’re practicing.”

Norman (Okla.) Regional

Friday’s Games

Game 1: Minnesota (26-24-1) vs. Texas A&M (29-26), 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 1 seed Oklahoma (49-2) vs. Prairie View A&M (20-28), 7:30 p.m.

Winners’ Bracket & Losers’ Bracket Games on Saturday and Sunday