How to Watch Oklahoma vs West Virginia Gymnastics

The No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners women’s gymnastics team will open their Big 12 slate on Friday when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Oklahoma vs West Virginia Preview

Oklahoma improved to 2-0 on Sunday, besting the then-No. 3 Utah Red Rocks 197.025-196.550 at home.

The Sooners’ day got off to an auspicious start, however. In warmups, freshman Audrey Lynn suffered a season-ending leg injury. Head coach K.J. Handler described it as “traumatic,” according to The Oklahoma Daily.

Oklahoma then struggled through the first rotation. Though Sooners senior Anastasia Webb claimed the vault title with a 9.925, the team scored just 49.150 in the event while Utah put up a 49.275 on bars.

“(The) athletes lost their focus a little bit and really had some concern, obviously as they should,” Kindler said, per The Oklahoma Daily. “I do think it pulled us out of the zone we were trying to be in. … It was just a little bit of a struggle from warm up on.

“I could sense that there was some enthusiasm missing, definitely a little bit of energy missing. … I do think it’s incredibly important — without the crowd coming into play as much right now — to have that energy within your team. And I think we were just up and down a lot in the warmup.”

The Sooners bounced back to claim two more of the four event titles: Audrey Davis’s 9.900 was good enough to win on bars and Emma LaPinta posted the same score on floor to share the event with Utah’s Sydney Soloski.

Webb finished with a 39.525 all-around score, placing second behind Utah’s Maile O’Keefe (39.550).

“We certainly came in here motivated today with Utah coming to town,” Kindler said, according to the school’s athletics website. “Definitely a challenging rival to compete against after a great opening week last week. We are just starting out for the season and there’s a lot of learning to be done and today we are going to learn from that. To go against No. 3 in your second week is awesome.”

Last year, the Sooners were 16-0 when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season. The Mountaineers were 11-8 at the time, having posted their three best team scores in their last three meets.

West Virginia has yet to compete this year.

“It was a fun season that was happening,” head coach Jason Butts said in April, according to The Daily Athenaeum. “They’re all fun, but this team especially had a ton of motivation and a ton of spirit, so it was definitely a little bit of a grieving process here for a little while for the team, but they’re doing pretty good with it now.”