How to Watch Oregon vs Arizona Women’s Basketball Online

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-2 in the Pac-12) will head to McKale Memorial Center to take on the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (8-2, 6-2 in the Pac-12) in a huge Pac-12 showdown Thursday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Oregon vs Arizona online for free:

Oregon vs Arizona Preview

After losing back-to-back games against UCLA and No. 1 Stanford, the Ducks bounced back, beating Cal handily, 100-41. Six Ducks players scored in double figures in the win, including Nyara Sabally, Te-Hina Paopao and Taylor Chavez, who added 13 points apiece.

“It makes you question who you are, what you’re doing,” coach Kelly Graves said of his team’s two-game losing streak. “But our kids showed some resolve (Sunday). I think they were really excited to get back up on the horse and play.”

The Ducks shot 52.5 percent from the floor in their win over Cal, and they took good care of the ball, committing just five turnover in the victory. “We’ve worked since Christmas on trying to probe in transition, push it, get inside the defense, make the defense shrink. That’s when you’re going to have open kick-outs to really good shooters,” Graves added.

As for Arizona, they’re coming off a tough last-second 71-69 overtime loss to Washington State. The Wildcats led for most of the game, even going up by as much as 16 points in the first half, but the Cougars tied it up in the fourth, and ultimately won it in OT.

“They gave us a really tough time in the second half,” coach Adia Barnes told the Washington Post. “It was a tough break but it has to be a learning lesson for our team. We made some tough shots down the stretch but it wasn’t enough.”

Barnes told Tucson.com this week that following the loss up with a nationally-televised game against a team like the Ducks will be the ultimate measuring stick for her squad. “I think that you see what your team is made of, because it’s going to be similar to a tournament, to big games. How are people going to perform when the lights are on? And that’s hard. That’s when stars are made, that’s when the big shots are supposed to happen, that’s when you have to come to play. I think for us, it’s another measurement of where we’re at and what we need to work on.”

Here’s a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams, courtesy of The Register-Guard:

Oregon

Te-Hina Paopao, 5-9, Fr. (12.2 ppg, 4.5 apg) Taylor Mikesell, 5-11, Jr. (10.5 ppg, 2.0 apg) Taylor Chavez, 5-10, Jr. (6.0 ppg, 2.2 apg) Erin Boley, 6-2, Sr. (12.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg) Nyara Sabally, 6-5, So. (12.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg)

Arizona