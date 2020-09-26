How to Watch Oscar Pistorius 30 for 30 Documentary

The ESPN 30 for 30 library is full of captivating stories of athletes, both those who soared to great heights and those that crashed and burned. The latest is the story of Oscar Pistorius, a Paralympic sprinter who is currently in prison for murdering his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp.

The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch all four parts of the documentary on ESPN+. It will become available on ESPN+ on Sunday, September 27, at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT:

ESPN+ is the only place you can watch the Oscar Pistorius documentary. It also includes every other 30 for 30 documentary in existence, plus dozens of live sports and additional original content (both video and written)

‘The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius’ Preview

The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius | 30 for 30 Official Trailer | ESPNThe 30 for 30 four-part film “The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius” will premiere exclusively on ESPN+ on September 27th. http://plus.espn.com/ 2020-09-21T12:54:51Z

ESPN is releasing a special 30 for 30 edition about the South African Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, who inspired millions with his story — and then ended up at the center of a murder investigation for his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp’s grisly death. The circus that surrounded a tragic death became just as much a story of the time as his initial rise to glory.

The description reads:

Featuring interviews with more than a dozen of the figures closest to the story, the film recounts Pistorius’s fall from grace after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the wee hours of February 14, 2013, in his home in Pretoria, South Africa. According to Pistorius, the event was a tragic accident, but his troubled past and questionable testimony cast doubt on his innocence. As the saga unfolds, the story flashes back to the very beginning of the future Paralympic star’s life, chronicling his improbable ascent from a young boy who had both his undeveloped legs amputated as a toddler to overnight teenage phenomenon at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games. Shattering records and convention, “The Blade Runner,” as he became known, then went on a quest to compete against able-bodied athletes at the Olympics. His struggle against international track and field officials continued for years before Pistorius finally prevailed and competed at the London Olympics in 2012. Less than a year later, he was in a South African courtroom, accused of murdering his girlfriend.

The four-part documentary titled The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius premieres Sunday, September 27 on ESPN+. Viewers will have the choice to watch the four serialized parts of the film live, over four nights, or binge the entire film. Part I of the film will stream live on ESPN+ on September 27, with each subsequent part streaming live the next three nights, respectively. Alternatively, viewers can choose to watch all four parts any time – with the entire film available on-demand on September 27th.

Oscar Pistorius' ex-girlfriend on their roller-coaster romanceSamantha Taylor and her mother, Trish Taylor, talk with CBS News correspondent Debora Patta to discuss Samantha's intense relationship with Pistorius. 2014-09-12T22:32:00Z

“The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius is the culmination of an exceptional year of work from ESPN Films,” said Connor Schell, Executive Vice President, Content, ESPN, in a statement. “As ESPN continues to build on its legacy as the home of the best storytelling in sports, we’ve simultaneously built a platform on ESPN+ where our audience can easily find and watch not only this latest release but also films like O.J.: Made in America,’ ‘The U,’ ‘The Two Escobars, and the rest of the 100+ titles in the 30 for 30 library.”

“The story of Oscar Pistorius is remarkable in its complexity. It’s at once inspirational and harrowing, and provides a lens of insight into a breadth of issues – from gender-based violence to disability rights, racial inequality and media frenzy,” said director Daniel Gordon. “My hope is that the film gives audiences additional context and layers to a story they think they know.”

The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius drops Sunday, September 27 on ESPN Plus.

