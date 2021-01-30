How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Iowa State Wrestling

The No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones wrestling team will host the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, IA, on Saturday night.

Oklahoma State vs Iowa State Preview

Oklahoma State will pay a visit to the Northern Iowa Panthers in the early afternoon before traveling to Ames to square off with the Cyclones.

“This weekend will be the toughest challenge for us so far,” Cowboys head coach John Smith said, according to The O’Colly.

The Cowboys enter their Saturday duals with a dominant 5-0 record; their closest margin of victory came in a 29-8 home win over the Oregon State Beavers on Jan. 10.

Their last time out, the Cowboys bested the Air Force Falcons 33-6 on the road on Jan. 22. Oklahoma State trailed 6-3 before 149-pounder Boo Lewallen, ranked No. 4 by InterMat, secured a 22-3 technical fall over the Falcons’ Dylan Martinez to put the Cowboys up 8-6. Oklahoma State prevailed in every matchup from there.

Dakota Geer and AJ Ferrari, ranked No. 9 at 184 pounds and No. 14 at 197 pounds, also claimed technical falls for the Cowboys. Travis Wittlake, a 165-pounder tied with Lewallen for the best InterMat ranking on the squad, took a decision victory over Chase Diehl.

“Boo stands out to to me,” Smith said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “Travis Wittlake looked pretty good and our three upperweights did a good job at the end to close the dual out.”

Geer, Ferrari, and Lewallen each have three tech falls on the season to lead the team. Lewallen told The O’Colly he strives for the 5-point result in every match.

“I’ve got a big commitment to myself making sure I start my matches the way I want and not just standing around being lackadaisical,” he said, per the school paper. “This is an opportunity where I can separate myself from others, and I need to do that.”

The Cyclones, who on Saturday will host the Iowa Central Tritons and the Lindenwood Lions before taking on the Cowboys, enter the day 4-1 on the year, having suffered their lone defeat to the then-No. 9 Missouri Tigers 31-7 in Ames on Jan. 17. They rebounded a week later with an 18-16 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.

Iowa State trailed the Sooners 16-15 going into the final match, when heavyweight Gannon Gremmel, ranked No. 9, took a 5-4 overtime decision over Josh Heindselman.

“I think the better guy won but he had to really work for it and earn it,” Cyclones head coach Kevin Dresser said, according to the Iowa State Daily.

The Cyclones’ Ian Parker, a 141-pounder, rose from No. 8 to No. 7 in the InterMat rankings after securing a 4-3 decision over Don Demas, who fell from No. 5 to No. 8.

“That’s just what he does,” Dresser said of Parker, per the Iowa State Daily, “he draws the studs every weekend and goes out and usually takes them down.”