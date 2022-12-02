How to Watch Pac-12 Championship Online Without Cable

The first weekend of December has arrived and along with it comes the conference championship games for college football. The highlight of the Friday slate will be the Pac-12 championship game that will feature a rematch between 11th-ranked Utah and No. 4 USC.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Utah vs USC streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Utah vs USC live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Utah vs USC live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Utah vs USC live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Utah vs USC live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Utah vs USC live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Utah vs USC Preview

This game is a rematch of one of the best games of the regular season. Utah handed USC their lone loss of the season back on October 15 in a 43-42 thriller.

Quarterback Cam Rising ran in a one-yard touchdown and converted the two-point conversion to put the Utes ahead with just 48 seconds to play. Since that game, USC has won five in a row, while Utah has gone 4-1 with the lone loss at Oregon two weeks ago.

This game figures to be another high-scoring affair as the two teams combined for over 1,100 yards of offense in the first meeting. When you look back at the numbers from the first game to two teams were remarkably close in every category.

The one significant advantage that Utah held in the first meeting was penalties, as the Utes committed just five penalties for 42 yards, while USC had 12 penalties for 93 yards. Since that game though the Trojans have been better about penalties and haven’t committed more than eight in a game.

This game again looks like it will be determined by one of two things, either whoever has the ball last like the first meeting, or which defense can get just enough stops. Defensive stops were at a premium in the first meeting as there were only seven combined stops.

In the first meeting Rising put up slightly better numbers than Caleb Williams with 475 yards of total offense and five total touchdowns. Williams for his part had 438 yards of total offense and five passing touchdowns.

The Trojans’ offense has continued to run like a well-oiled machine and Rising might need more help this time around. Another thing to watch is that the Trojans won’t have running back Travis Dye this time around as he’s out for the season after suffering a leg injury.

Dye rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting. However, Austin Jones has been phenomenal for USC in the last two games rushing for 274 yards and two touchdowns.

The game is expected to be close again as Vegas has only made USC a slight favorite at -2.5. The total number is sitting at 68 so they could be expecting a lower-scoring game than the first meeting.