How to Watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2021 Without Cable

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am will look considerably different this week with no celebrities on the course due to COVID-19 concerns, but there’s still plenty of intrigue heading into the West Coast event.

The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel (Thursday through Sunday) and CBS (Saturday and Sunday).

Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2021 Preview

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am is usually one of the most entertaining events on tour, but will look significantly different this year with the lack of celebrities on the course with the pros. Tournament director Steve John knew it was a decision they had to make due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shifted sports globally. The tournament will take a significant financial hit.

“It just didn’t feel right,” John told ESPN.com. “There have been minimal COVID positives, and we knew we could do this safely. But [to have amateurs], you start adding all the layers. More volunteers are needed. And at the end of the day, it didn’t make sense to continue with that model. No one really wanted it to come to that.

“Our revenue stream from ticket sales is roughly $2 million. That’s gone. But everyone suffers. Hotels, rentals cars. Nobody in the restaurants. The hit is beyond our tournament. Those ticket sales are a revenue stream we can’t recover. The whole thing is really strange. It’s weird to look out there and see nothing but the TV towers. But the golf course is spectacular.”

The tournament took another hit when it was announced this week that World No. 1 Dustin Johnson would not be playing this week, choosing instead to head home after a long trip home from the European Tour’s Saudi International.

“Following his successful week in Saudi Arabia, Dustin decided it would be best to enjoy a week at home before the Genesis Invitational and the WGC at The Concession,” Johnson’s agent David Winkle told Golfweek. “Other than being a bit jet lagged, he is feeling great and looking forward to the weeks ahead. While he is disappointed to miss the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is always one of his favorite weeks, he feels his decision is for the best.”

With Johnson out, the attention turns to Jordan Spieth, who finished tied for fourth last week at the Phoenix Open.

“I’m really excited about the progress that has been made in the first two weeks,” Spieth said. “It is far from where I want it to be as far as how it feels, but, boy, I was debating not even playing this week, dropping out on Friday afternoon last week. I just wanted to potentially go home, and felt like I was really far from where I needed to be and this golf course in general isn’t a great golf course for me historically, so I thought I could then go in to Pebble a little fresher. Boy, I’m glad I came.”

Top Contenders

Patrick Cantlay +750

Daniel Berger +1400

Paul Casey +1800

Will Zalatoris +1900

Jason Day +2100

Francesco Molinari +2300

Jordan Spieth +2300