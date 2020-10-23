How to Watch Penn State Football Without Cable

Penn State set the bar high last season with an 11-2 finish, but have all the pieces to go from good to great this year and be in the conversation as one of the top teams in the nation.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but we know Penn State games will be televised on either ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN or Big Ten Network.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch every Penn State football game live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Penn State Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, ESPN, Big Ten Network and BTN alternate channels in FuboTV Family

Price After Free Trial: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, ESPN, Big Ten Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Penn State games live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on ABC or ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

For the games on Fox, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. Not only does it have the most channels, but it’s the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone. Additionally, local channels are available in a lot of markets, which is important since many Penn State games will be on ABC or Fox.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 250 hours of cloud DVR, the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the handy 72-hour lookback feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels and features, FuboTV is ultimately still very good value for the money.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

Penn State Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, ESPN and Big Ten Network

Price After Free Trial: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, ESPN, Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Penn State games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on ABC or ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

For the games on Fox, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It has local channels in a lot of markets (important for all the Penn State games on ABC and Fox), and it’s the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

Penn State Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, ESPN, Big Ten Network

Price After Free Trial: $40 per month (goes up to $45 per month after 90 days)

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, ESPN, Big Ten Network and 60+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Penn State games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

For the games on ABC or ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

For the games on Fox, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

Why Should You Use Vidgo?

It’s the ultimate cheap option. The Vidgo Core package is the cheapest way to get every channel that will have a Penn State football game this year, though it should be noted that is has ABC and Fox available in less markets than Fubo and Hulu.

Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.

Vidgo Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network

Total Sports Channels Available: 15

Penn State Football Preview 2020

Penn State finished last season with an 11-2 record, capping off another strong year under James Franklin with a win in the Cotton Bowl against Memphis.

Franklin is happy that his team will be able to get back on the field but is taking a cautious approach, preaching to his players to “respect” the virus that nearly canceled their season.

“The minute you drop your guard, that you’re in a good place, or you say something in a press conference or after a game, it can get you. So I’m going to keep respecting the virus. I’m going to keep respecting all the policies and procedures that the Big Ten has in place. I think a great message that we keep pounding is, treat everybody that you come in contact with like they have the virus,” Franklin said. “I wake up in the morning respecting this virus. I go to bed at night respecting this virus, and I just try to make all the decisions that we have to make with the virus in mind first.”

The Nittany Lions will turn to Sean Clifford at quarterback after he passed for 2,654 yards, 23 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in his first year as the starter.

“I saw a really good college quarterback last year, who continues to get better in every single area from leadership to mechanics to, you know, understanding situational football and, you know, understanding his role,” Franklin said of Clifford.

One offensive piece the Nittany Lions could miss for the entire season is running back Journey Brown, who is reportedly dealing with an undisclosed medical condition. Brown rushed for a team-high 890 yards and 12 touchdowns on 129 carries.

“I’m a big believer that Journey’s experiences throughout his entire life equip him with all of the necessary tools to battle this situation as well,” Franklin said on a Zoom call Tuesday. “He has had a lot of adversity in his life in a very short period of time in terms of his age that he’s been able to overcome. That was my conversation with him. I know he’s going to handle this thing like he does everything else.”

Other key returning starters for Penn State include tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive end Shaka Toney, safety Lamont Wade and center Michal Menet.

Penn State, which opens the season as the No. 8 team in the nation, has a chance for a tune-up of sorts in its opener against Indiana. Next up is their biggest test of the season against No. 5 Ohio State — a game that will have major implications on the Big Ten.